What restaurants are open Christmas Eve? Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s and other popular chains explained

Christmas Eve can be a very busy day for people. People may be out of town on the holidays. Some people may decide to stay home and prepare dinner.

People may feel exhausted from their activities all day long, so cooking might be the last thing on their minds. This can be when restaurants come into play.

The good thing is this. Most eating outlets are open on Christmas Eve. The only catch here is that most eateries shut earlier than usual.

The closing time for most is on Christmas Day. But come December 24, there are plenty of options. Here are some simple and practical directions to follow for planning your meals.

When is Christmas Eve 2025?

Christmas Eve is on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Restaurants usually follow holiday hours on this day. That means opening as usual but closing early.

Coffee shops open on Christmas Eve

If you need coffee to get through the day, you’re in luck.

Starbucks

Most Starbucks stores will be open. Some may close early. Hours depend on the location.

Dunkin’

Most Dunkin’ locations will also be open. Again, hours can change from store to store.

Always check the app or call your local store to be sure.

Fast food restaurants open on Christmas Eve

Fast food is often the easiest option on busy days.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s locations are open on Christmas Eve. Hours vary by location.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A will be open, but many stores will close earlier than normal.

Chipotle

Chipotle will be open, but all locations close at 3 p.m. local time.

Wendy’s

Most Wendy’s locations are open. Hours depend on the store.

Burger King

Many Burger King locations stay open. Hours vary.

Taco Bell

Some Taco Bell locations are open. Others may close early.

Whataburger

Yes, Whataburger restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve.

Sit-down restaurants open on Christmas Eve

If you want a proper meal and not just fast food, these places are options.

Cracker Barrel

Open on Christmas Eve but closes early, usually around 2 p.m.

IHOP

IHOP locations are open, but hours vary.

Waffle House

Waffle House stays open on Christmas Eve.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be open with regular hours.

Chili’s

Chili’s will be open but closes early, around 4 p.m.

Applebee’s

Some Applebee’s locations will be open with shorter hours.

Holiday hours are not the same everywhere. Two stores from the same chain can have different closing times.

Before heading out, it’s best to check online or call the restaurant. That small step can save time and stress.

Christmas Eve is already busy. Knowing where you can eat makes the day a little easier.

