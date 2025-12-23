Are banks open on Christmas Eve 2025? Here’s what we know about U.S. bank hours after Trump’s federal holiday order

Tourists gather on a fountain outside the Manhattan headquarters of the bank JP Morgan Chase, Manhattan, New York City, New York, July, 2016. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

As Christmas approaches, there are several people trying to complete their last-minute errands before the holiday.

One of the questions being asked during Christmas 2025 regards banks and their operating status during Christmas Eve or if they are shut due to the new order regarding federal holidays.

The quick answer is that yes, banks will mostly be operating on Christmas Eve. There are, however, some aspects you should be aware of before heading out.

​Why people are confused this year

The confusion started after former President Donald Trump signed an executive order making December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 26 federal holidays for government offices in 2025.

This means many federal workers will get extra time off around Christmas.

However, federal holidays do not always apply to banks or private businesses. Banks follow a different holiday schedule, which is why many of them will still operate on Christmas Eve.

​Are banks open on Christmas Eve 2025?

In general, yes. Christmas Eve is not a full federal banking holiday. In fact, major banks in the US are expected to remain open on December 24.

So, in conclusion, the branches for many banks may start closing earlier than their usual hours.

Some branches may shut down as soon as the early afternoon, and there could be branches operating as usual.

If you need to visit a bank, it is best to check your local branch times online or call ahead of time.

What does Christmas Day look like?

The banks will be closed since its is a federal holiday. You won’t be able to go to a branch, but the ATMs will work.

Online banking services, mobile applications, and automated systems will also be working.

You will be able to check balances, pay bills, and transfer funds online.

What about December 26th?

December 26 is a national holiday because of the government's order. Still, most banking institutions are projected to open on that Friday.

Some branches may be operating reduced hours, while some may remain shut depending upon the bank’s plan. As always, it pays to check first.

Online banking: will services remain possible?

Yes. Even in cases when your bank branch closes early or remains shut, internet banking will be operational.

ATM services, mobile check deposits, and internet money transfers will be functional. If you require services such as money wire or official documents, then it is always advisable to do so before Christmas Eve.

What Should Customers Do?

To avoid the last-minute crunch, plan accordingly. Visit your bank’s website, mobile app, or customer service page for holiday hours.

Each branch might slightly differ. Simply put, banks are open on Christmas Eve 2025 but may close early.