When does The Smashing Machine come out on streaming platforms? Details analyzed

Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine becomes available to stream on HBO Max on January 23, 2026.

This A24 biographical sports drama, directed by Benny Safdie, stars Dwayne Johnson as real-life MMA pioneer Mark Kerr, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion nicknamed "The Smashing Machine" for his dominant and aggressive style.

Emily Blunt co-stars as Kerr’s partner Dawn Staples, bringing emotional weight to their turbulent relationship. The supporting cast includes Ryan Bader as fellow fighter Mark Coleman, Bas Rutten appearing as himself, Lyndsey Gavin and heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk in a small role.

The film premiered at the 2025 Venice Film Festival and had a theatrical release on October 3, 2025, followed by a digital rental and purchase release on November 4, 2025.

Though Johnson’s raw and vulnerable turn earned widespread critical acclaim, the movie earned a modest $21 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

Johnson has called the project transformative, stating it was the first time he fully committed to disappearing into a role that demanded emotional exposure over physical spectacle.

The Smashing Machine: Streaming details explored

The exclusive subscription streaming debut is confirmed for HBO Max on January 23, 2026, following A24's distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. officially announced this date on December 22, 2025.

HBO Max (or Max) subscriptions begin at around $10.99/month (ad-supported) or higher for ad-free tiers—check the platform directly on January 23 for availability in your region.

The film remains unavailable on major subscription streaming platforms except through digital purchase or rental.

It first became available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on November 4, 2025, for rent (typically $19.99 for 48 hours once started) or purchase (around $24.99–$29.99 in HD/4K, where available).

What is Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine all about?

The film chronicles Mark Kerr's rise in the late 1990s MMA scene, from his transition out of collegiate wrestling to becoming a force in early UFC events and Japan's Pride FC.

It covers his undefeated streaks, four ADCC World Championship wins, and brutal, groundbreaking fights that helped popularize the sport globally.

The narrative also delves deeply into the personal toll, as severe injuries requiring painkillers that spiralled into opioid addiction, multiple overdoses (including a life-threatening one in 1999), and the volatile, emotionally charged relationship with Dawn Staples, marked by arguments, breakups and reconciliation attempts.

Unlike typical sports biopics heavy on fight highlights, this is a raw character study blending intense cage sequences with intimate, gritty depictions of addiction, recovery efforts and relationship strain.

The story spans roughly 1997–2000 with an epilogue noting Kerr and Dawn's marriage 11 days after a major loss, his 2009 retirement and his lasting legacy as an MMA pioneer (the real Kerr even appears in a closing scene).

Safdie's direction emphasizes realism and draws from Kerr's real-life experiences without sensationalizing the struggles.

Dwayne Johnson posted on Instagram-

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine. In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere."

Expect visceral fight choreography, emotional depth in Johnson's portrayal of vulnerability and pain and authentic cameos from MMA figures. Critics highlight Johnson's career-best work, focusing on internal battles over external triumphs.

Where to watch The Smashing Machine :

The Smashing Machine streams exclusively on HBO Max (Max) from January 23, 2026 (subscription required; check for regional availability).

Currently available to buy/rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (Vudu), YouTube, Google Play and similar platforms.

