When does The Smashing Machine release on digital platforms? Details explored

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Directed and written by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine saw its theatrical release on October 3, 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics, yet it somehow failed to break the box-office records. Starring Dwayne Johnson ‘’The Rock,’’ this biographical sports drama film follows the story of a former MMA fighter and amateur wrestler, Mark Kerr.

Juggling between the battles inside and outside the ring, Dwayne Johnson plays the legend Mark Kerr, who experiences fame in the world of MMA during the late 1990s. With that, he has to deal with his personal struggles, relationships, and the intense pressure of maintaining his career. The film stars Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman, and Bas Rutten, among others.

Distributed by A24, the film is now set to arrive on digital platforms very soon. No official date has been disclosed yet, but according to reports, it is speculated that the film will arrive on digital platforms in early November. A24 production house usually follows a similar pattern when it comes to releasing its movies on digital platforms. According to reports by Comingsoon, they wait for one month after the film is released in theaters before releasing it digitally (for rent or purchase online).

Taking note of this one-month gap, The Smashing Machine could also follow the same pattern. Since it hit theatres in early October, its digital premiere could likely arrive in early November 2025. Dwayne Johnson’s transformation to depict the MMA fighter was highly praised, and the film even received a Silver Lion when it first premiered at the 92nd Venice International Film Festival. The possible reason for its failure is not associated with the film’s plot or actors; it's due to Taylor Swift’s The Party of a Showgirl, which clashed with its release date and stole the spotlight.

According to When to Stream, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, is the expected release date of The Smashing Machine, but it has not been officially announced yet.

Where to stream The Smashing Machine online?

Following A24’s and Warner Bros. Discovery’s collaboration, The Smashing Machine will release digitally on HBO Max. It could even opt for the Pay 1 deal, which means that once it finishes its theatrical run, Max will become the first-ever platform to air The Streaming Machine once it is released online (digital and home versions).

So, The Smashing Machine will likely follow the same timing — first in theaters, then digital, and later on HBO Max. It might be released digitally in early November 2025 and start streaming on HBO Max around February 2026

Sometimes, A24 takes a longer gap of 4–5 months between the theatrical and digital releases. For example, Sorry Baby was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and started streaming on HBO Max on October 30.

When the movie comes out on premium video on demand (PVOD), you’ll be able to buy it online for $24.99 on platforms like:

Apple TV

Fandango at Home

Prime Video

YouTube

If you wish to rent, it costs $19.99. When you rent it, you’ll have 48 hours (2 days) to watch the movie after you start playing it.