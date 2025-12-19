When will Watson season 2 return with new episodes? Here’s everything to know

Watson season 2 © CBS

Watson season 2 is set to return with new episodes on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. This return comes after a break that was planned. The break started after the Fall 2025 season ended with a finale, Never Been CRISPR’d, on December 15, 2025.

In the first season of this medical drama, Dr. John Watson was shown starting to work as a doctor again after Sherlock Holmes died. As he runs a modern clinic, he deals with difficult medical cases and his own grief while solving the mystery of why he and his partner split up.

When will Watson season 2 return with new episodes?

Watson season 2's TV schedule has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. The show was originally supposed to come out in the middle of the season, but it was pushed to the fall 2025 lineup after swapping schedules with the new drama CIA. In the first half of the season, people got used to watching FBI and then watching the show on Mondays at 10/9c. But when the show comes back in March 2026, it will have a permanent home there on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

This long gap between December and March is mostly because the Olympics in February stopped the broadcast schedule. During this time, CBS and other big networks change their schedules so they don't have to compete with the international sporting event.

Watson season 2 episode 10 recap

The mid-season finale of Watson season 2, "Never Been CRISPR'd," was a mix of medical mystery and personal drama. The story is about Hobie, Watson's biohacker friend who is known for having a glowing chest. After a gene-editing experiment goes very wrong, Hobie quickly takes his new girlfriend Wendy to the clinic. The couple had just met in person, and then they quickly did a "love mod" CRISPR injection that put Wendy into a coma.

At first, Watson is unsure about their quick romance, but he focuses on saving Wendy's life. As her kidneys fail and she starts peeing blood, her condition gets worse. After she gets rid of her magnetic skin implants, Watson finds the real culprit: Wendy has G6PD deficiency. She had a reaction to some antibiotics because of her diet, especially fake chicken made from fava beans.

The drama reaches its peak when Wendy wakes up but is now allergic to Hobie's own biological changes. Hobie takes off his signature glow and changes his mods to be with her. At the same time, Watson's personal life falls apart. Watson goes to find Mary after Hobie tells him to talk about his feelings, but when he gets there, he sees her kissing someone else.

There is a big cliffhanger about Sherlock Holmes at the end of the episode. Watson finds out that Sherlock has been hiding in an empty part of the hospital. Sherlock has lost his memory and might be having seizures. Sherlock runs away before Watson can treat him. Watson tells Shinwell that Holmes is alive, which makes him stop thinking about his failed love life and start looking for his old partner. A dark subplot starts to show up. There's a possibility that Beck may have killed "Uncle Jun" to get closer to Sasha by pretending to be someone else online.

Watson season 2 episodes are available to stream on CBS.