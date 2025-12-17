Watson season 2 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson season 2 airs on CBS (Image via Instagram/@watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 is set to return with episode 11 on Sunday, March 1, 2026, marking the midseason premiere after the show’s fall finale aired on December 15. The CBS drama enters its back half following a planned winter hiatus driven by holiday programming, sports coverage, and major live events. With the return, Watson will also shift to a new night and time, moving from Mondays to Sundays, where it will air after Tracker as part of CBS’s refreshed Sunday lineup.

Episode 11 is expected to resume several unresolved storylines left hanging in the fall finale, including ongoing questions surrounding Sherlock Holmes’ true status, Watson’s increasing concern over his own health, and complicated personal dynamics within the Holmes Clinic. The midseason premiere is positioned as a turning point for season 2, with series creator Craig Sweeny previously indicating that the show’s central mystery will deepen and become clearer as the season progresses beyond the break.

Watson season 2 episode 11 airs on March 1, 2026

Watson season 2 episode 11 premieres on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The episode airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. This installment serves as the midseason return following the December fall finale. It also marks the show’s move to a new night. New episodes will now air on Sundays.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 11

Watson season 2 episode 11 will air live on CBS. Viewers can watch it on television at its scheduled time. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Live TV subscribers can watch through Paramount+ with Showtime.

The episode should be available on demand the following day. CBS’s website and app also support live viewing with a TV provider login. International availability may vary by region. Streaming access depends on local licensing agreements.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 11

Watson season 2 episode 11 picks up after the fall finale’s unresolved tension. The mystery surrounding Sherlock Holmes remains front and center. Questions about whether Holmes is real or imagined continue to drive the story. Watson grows more concerned about his own health. His fears may be connected to what he is seeing and experiencing.

The episode also moves forward key personal storylines. Watson must deal with the emotional fallout from his awkward moment involving Mary. That situation is far from resolved. Ingrid’s connection to Beck becomes more complicated. Beck’s deception regarding Sasha is expected to have consequences. The Holmes Clinic faces new internal strain as secrets begin to surface.

Episode 11 begins the back half of the season. The tone is expected to grow darker. The storytelling becomes more layered. According to the show’s creative team, long-running questions will start to take clearer shape.

A brief recap of episode 10 before Watson season 2 episode 11 arrives

Watson season 2 episode 10, titled “Never Been CRISPR’d,” centers on a medical emergency tied to unregulated gene editing. Hobie McSorely rushes his new girlfriend, Wendy, to the Holmes Clinic after a CRISPR-based body modification goes wrong. Wendy collapses shortly after receiving an injection meant to make her body glow. She slips into a coma, and Watson takes over her care as a favor to Hobie.

Watson begins ruling out possible causes. Wendy has undergone multiple body modifications, including implanted magnets and temperature-monitoring devices. None fully explains her condition. When Wendy wakes up, she insists she consented to the procedure. She wants it documented that Hobie should not face legal consequences. Her condition worsens. She begins peeing blood. Her kidneys start to fail. She risks losing her voice.

Watson orders more extensive testing. Genetic analysis reveals severe damage, but not from the CRISPR mod. Ingrid helps Watson identify the real cause. Wendy has G6PD deficiency. She unknowingly triggered a dangerous reaction by eating fava-bean–based vegan food. The antibiotics she was given only made things worse. Once the medication is corrected, Wendy begins to recover.

Another complication emerges. Wendy reacts violently after kissing Hobie. Watson determines she has become allergic to Hobie’s genetic modifications. Doctors refuse to reverse Hobie’s mods due to the risks. Hobie chooses to do it himself. He removes his glowing chest and other enhancements so he can be with Wendy.

Meanwhile, Watson struggles with personal matters. Encouraged to act on his feelings, he seeks out Mary. He finds her kissing someone else. He accepts the loss and shifts his focus back to work.

Watson also grows increasingly concerned about Sherlock Holmes. Holmes reappears after secretly living in an abandoned hospital wing. He shows signs of memory loss. Watson tries to have him evaluated. Holmes disappears before testing can be done. He briefly returns later, reflective and unstable, then vanishes again.

The episode ends with Watson deeply worried. Holmes is missing. The medical crisis is resolved, but the larger mystery remains.

Catch Watson season 2 on CBS.