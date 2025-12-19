Survivor 49 winner Savannah Louie names the Nate vote as the tribal where she feels the most uneasy

TV personality Savannah Louie attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Savannah Louie identified the Nate Moore vote as the Tribal Council where she felt the most uneasy during Survivor 49.

She shared this during an interview with TVLine on December 19, 2025, while discussing moments when her position in the game felt uncertain.

In the interview, Louie explained that the circumstances surrounding that vote created uncertainty about where alliances were landing and whether she was at risk.

Her response directly addressed which Tribal Council stood out to her and clarified the factors that led to that feeling.

Savannah Louie reflects on the “Nate Vote” as her most tense Survivor 49 Tribal Council

The Nate Moore vote and uncertainty at Tribal Council

During the TVLine interview, host Nick asked Louie which Tribal Council caused her the most concern. She replied that the Tribal Council involving the "Nate vote" was the one where she felt the most uneasy.

Louie explained that the uneasiness came from not having clear information about how the votes would fall. She stated,

“It’s like I knew something was up, and I didn’t know where the votes were going to go.”

Louie also connected that uncertainty to her own actions earlier in the game. She had recently attempted to steal Emcee Chukwujekwu’s idol, which she believed affected how others viewed her.

She explained that she had just tried to steal Emcee’s idol, which made her think that the other players might consider her "insane."

According to Louie, this contributed to her concern that the vote could shift toward her name.

Expectations versus the actual outcome

Louie stated that although she considered the possibility of being targeted, she did not view herself as the definite vote-out and described the situation as “uncertain.”

She also said the final result was unexpected for her, explaining that Nate Moore’s elimination came as a “surprise.”

The result of that Tribal Council involved movement from other players that Louie had not fully anticipated.

She stated that she did not expect Juwan Pitts and Sage Ahrens-Nichols to change their positions at that point in the game, even though she had heard discussion suggesting the possibility.

“I wasn’t expecting Juwan and Sage to flip necessarily, even though there were rumblings of it,” Louie said.

She concluded that this combination of uncertainty and outcome made the Tribal Council stand out from the rest.

Jury questioning at Final Tribal Council

In the same interview, Louie also discussed a moment from Final Tribal Council involving juror Christina Segreti.

When Nick referenced Segreti’s jury question, Louie indicated that Segreti was fully aware of how the question would affect the finalists, describing the approach as intentional and planned, using the term “knew” to emphasize that awareness.

Louie explained that she understood the purpose behind the question but noted that responding to it during Final Tribal Council placed her under immediate pressure.

She referred to the question as “crazy” to convey its unexpected nature, while also stating that Segreti was acting within her role and authority as a juror when deciding how to evaluate the finalists.

Louie also noted that the question appeared aimed at evaluating her social connections.

“If she wants to vote for someone to win the million dollars whether or not they can remember a family member’s name, that’s totally within her right,” she said.

Context within the Survivor 49 outcome

Savannah Louie ultimately won Survivor 49 with a 5–2–1 jury vote over Sophi Balerdi and Sage Ahrens-Nichols, as shown in the finale recap.

Her win followed multiple immunity challenge victories and a successful fire-making challenge against Rizo Velovic.

While the season included several close votes and strategic shifts, Louie identified the Nate Moore vote as the moment where uncertainty was most pronounced for her.

Her comments to TVLine provide direct insight into how she experienced that stage of the game, without revising or reframing events shown during the season.

