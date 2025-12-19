Survivor 50 reveals landmark season with returning legends, MrBeast appearance and game decisions shaped by fans

MrBeast attends Love, Death + Robots - NY Special Screening at Paris Theater on May 13, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 50th season of Survivor marks the biggest cast ever of the series which will be aired on CBS on February 25, 2026.

With the name In the Hands of the Fans, the season is made up of 24 returnees from the previous seasons of the show and also has new features from which the viewers can choose.

The first teaser which came out on December 17, 2025, showcases the returning all-stars, the celebrities who are coming in and the fan-driven decisions that will affect the challenges, idols, and advantages.

This season, the show will keep its tradition of shooting in Fiji and will have veteran players as well as winners from seasons 45, 48 and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌49.

Everything we know so far about Survivor 50

Cast of Survivor Season 50

The cast includes 24 returning players, making it the largest group in the show’s history. Contestants from various seasons are confirmed to participate:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty from Season 1 (Borneo)

Colby Donaldson from Seasons 2 (Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Cirie Fields from Seasons 12 (Panama – Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth from Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade from Seasons 18 (Tocantins), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific)

Aubry Bracco from Seasons 32, 34, 38

Chrissy Hofbeck from Season 35

Christian Hubicki from Season 37

Angelina Keeley from Season 37

Mike White from Season 37

Rick Devens from Season 38

Jonathan Young from Season 42

Dee Valladares from Season 45

Emily Flippen from Season 45

Quintavius “Q” Burdette from Season 46

Tiffany Ervin from Season 46

Charlie Davis from Season 46

Genevieve Mushaluk from Season 47

Kamilla Karthigesu from Season 48

Kyle Fraser from Season 48

Joseph Hunter from Season 48

Savannah Louie from Season 49 winner

Rizo Velovic from Season 49 fourth place

The season also includes appearances by celebrities such as Zac Brown and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

Fan participation and game structure

The theme for season 50 is In the Hands of the Fans. Fans can influence elements of the game, including the placement of hidden immunity idols, twists and advantages.

Previous seasons allowed viewers to vote on aspects like tribe colors and challenges; this season extends that involvement to more significant game decisions.

Probst stated that fans will directly affect the gameplay for returning contestants.

Additionally, the Survivor 50 Challenge will hide immunity idols across all 50 states with a grand prize opportunity for participants who locate them.

Fans can submit votes through the official Survivor app and online platforms which will be incorporated into game mechanics in real time.

Voting also influences which advantages are distributed to contestants and can alter the outcome of certain challenges.

The series has confirmed that key twists and surprises revealed on the show will be chosen based on aggregated fan input, making audience participation a central aspect of the season.

Filming location and premiere details

Survivor​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season 50 remained true to the series' tradition of being filmed in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, starting from season 33.

The season will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. All the previous seasons are also available on Paramount+.

The first episode will be aired on February 25, 2026. The filming was done over a few weeks and followed the usual Survivor rules for the division of tribes, challenges and elimination ceremonies.

On their arrival, the contestants were divided into tribes and all typical immunity and reward challenges were carried out in the same way as in the previous seasons.

Also, the season stuck to its usual tribal council organization, with elimination votes being done privately and shown on camera; thus, the show's established rules and competition format were kept ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌intact.

