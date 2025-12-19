A lookback at the year of 2025: 10 best video game launches

10 best video game that launches in 2025 (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

2025 turned out huge for gamers, bringing tons of fresh titles that grabbed attention everywhere. From blockbuster sequels boasting breathtaking graphics to inventive indie games that redefined gameplay mechanics, this year consistently raised expectations and pushed creative boundaries.

Here are the 10 best video games that launched in 2025

From wild quests to totally unique gameplay, 2025 brought out games that wowed reviewers and fans just the same. These top 10 hits didn't just flex flashy visuals or deep stories - instead, they rolled out new ways to play, spicing things up in smart ways. If you're chasing intense fights, getting lost in rich worlds, or digging quirky indies made with heart, there was something here that shaped what this year felt like - and it'll ripple forward into future games too.

Check out the top 10 hits from 2025 - each changed the scene, influencing how we see fun, tech, and storytelling in games:

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped April 24th - fast becoming a fan favorite in 2025, grabbing major spotlight at The Game Awards while catching folks off guard as a hit from a tiny indie team. The game has been widely praised for its innovative blend of classic JRPG elements and fast-paced, skill-based real-time combat, offering both nostalgia and fresh excitement for longtime fans.

Reviewers keep pointing out how bold its visuals are, along with hand-built worlds that feel alive, detailed without being cluttered. It handles heavy ideas like death and feelings - not with flash, but through quiet moments that land hard. A tense story pulls you in, backed up by voice work that feels real, raw, pulling emotions when you least expect it. With solid gameplay, emotional depth, and creative guts, this one's already shaping up as the go-to RPG pick for players who care about more than just stats.

2. Monster Hunter Wilds

Released on February 28, Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be one of 2025's biggest hits. Following right after Monster Hunter: World - a game that grabbed gamers back in 2018 - it brings smoother fights, zero loading breaks between zones, and bigger groups online so hunts feel more alive. Instead of just chasing beasts, you're exploring wild terrain where everything moves and reacts while using tons of weapon styles plus gear you can tweak every which way.

While long time fans will find plenty to love, total beginners won't get lost either - the setup pulls new players in without dumbing things down. Thanks to sharp controls, jaw-dropping scenery, and team-based action, this isn't just another sequel; it’s one of the year's must-play titles.

3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II kicks off 2025, February 4 - plunging you back into chaotic 15th-century Bohemia. This follow-up amps up the realness and gripping tales from the first game, serving a huge sandbox where your moves actually matter plus history stays true. Expect gritty first-person battles that test your wits along with layered character progression, thanks to a world packed with medieval detail so sharp it feels alive. Instead of flashy gimmicks, it's got raw swordplay, decisions that ripple outward, plus a story that pulls you in - making it a go-to pick for folks craving a deep dive into old-school Europe.

4. Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo's bringing back a classic favorite real soon - Donkey Kong Bananza dropped on July 17, so hype's already pumping through die-hard fans. This time it's a wild 3D playground where DK teams up again with Pauline for a trip mixing old-school feels with slick new twists. The game kicks off with destructible worlds - you break stuff just 'cause you can, shaping chaos into cool strategies.

On top of that, switching into different critters opens fresh paths, helping solve brain-tickers, wreck foes, or sneak into tucked-away zones deep below massive terrain. The game pushes free thinking, sparking curiosity through hands-on discovery - mixing fun with clever planning. Its wild pace teams up with smart twists and the classic Donkey Kong flair from years past; so Bananza stands out by drawing in veterans without leaving new players behind, dropping them straight into a bright, bold universe full of adventure.

5. Doom: The Dark Ages

Get ready to dive into a gritty, old-world twist on one of gaming's wildest series. Doom: The Dark Ages pulls you way back - before Mars fell, before Earth burned - to the ravaged realm of Argent D'Nur. Out here, the unstoppable Doom Slayer steps into a savage fight between the Night Sentinels and Prince Ahzrak's hellish army, both after the mighty Heart of Argent.

Unlike past games where he zipped through chaos, this Slayer feels weightier, tied down by the Makyrs trying to harness his raw strength. You'll storm battlefields wielding wild gear like the skull-smashing Skull Crusher, Shield Saw, or heavy iron mace - not just guns blazing.

Then comes the big stuff: climbing towering mechs, riding fire-breathing dragons, clashing in sky-splitting showdowns when things hit their peak. Though it's not as fast as older versions, this one focuses more on story - uncovering the Slayer's past and the secrets of Argent D'Nur. If you're okay with less speed but want deeper plot, Dark Ages brings a bloody, eye-catching adventure that grows the Doom world without losing its raw power.

6. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Once Hollow Knight blew up back in 2017, the small team at Team Cherry thought about tossing out a quick extra mission. That little idea? It snowballed - turned into a whole new game, dropping years later amid tons of hype: Hollow Knight: Silksong. Same slick jumping and digging through secrets, sure - but now there's more ground to cover, a fresh lead character you can't help but like, plus challenges sharp enough to keep your focus locked.

This side-scroller puts you right into Hornet's boots - a rebel fighter once born royalty - who wakes up stuck in Pharloom, a realm falling apart piece by piece. Over there, she stumbles on the realm's dark history - Pharloom used to be a holy fortress until a deadly silk plague wiped it out, bringing corpses back to life.

While Hornet moves through risky terrain, figures out tricky jumps and climbs, knocks out bonus tasks called 'Wishes,' yet fights ghostly foes, she gets pulled into something huge - a shadow enemy named Lace, plus secrets tied to where she really came from. Silksong stands out with hand-built zones, satisfying fights, unpredictable hurdles, backed by music that sticks in your head. People waited ages, still, this follow-up delivers completely - not just meeting hype but fueling wild guesses on what Team Cherry could cook up later in the Hollow Knight world.

7. Hades II

Supergiant Games jumps back into the spotlight with Hades II - launched on September 25 - and riding the momentum from the first hit. Instead of Zagreus, this time you play as Melinoë, Hades' daughter, diving deep into myth-stacked worlds to face down Chronos, the old god of time.

Combat feels sharper now, packed with deeper options, fresh skill combos, and smoother flow between moves. You'll find way more ways to shape your character, plus eerie, lush visuals that make the underworld feel alive in new ways. Known for its rich storytelling and quirky cast, the game doesn't stop once the credits roll - there's plenty waiting after the end.

Expect loads of extra challenges and modes that keep things unpredictable well past the initial win. By mid-2025, this became the go-to standard for fast-paced, repeatable fantasy brawlers.

8. Ghost of Yotei

The samurai game scene gets another hit with Ghost of Yotei, a fresh stand-alone follow-up from Sucker Punch, known for Ghost of Tsushima (2020). Instead of just copying the past success, this one mixes real-world history with dramatic flair. This time, you're dropped into Ezo, Japan, way back in 1603 - centuries later than where Tsushima ended. You play as Atsu, a lone fighter driven by one goal: hunting down the six fallen samurai who killed her kin.

Through wide snowy peaks and rugged terrain, fights pop up alongside smaller quests. Every step pulls you deeper - not only into vengeance but also into the life breathing around it. The story's tighter than Tsushima's, yet Yotei nails each feeling - punchy duels blend with bold visuals, like bringing back Kurosawa's monochrome look alongside fresh nods to Miike and Watanabe. This creates a game for fans of samurai tales, anime watchers, or folks eager to swing a blade.

9. Split Fiction

Hazelight Studios returned with Split Fiction (released on March 6), shaking up how co-op games feel. Players step into the shoes of Zoe and Mio - writers pulled into their own made-up worlds when a story-experiencing gadget goes haywire. Their separate tales smash together, forcing them to survive wild twists - from dragon attacks to dogfights in the sky - that only work if they stick close.

One person can't carry the load here; both need to act at once. Each character brings something different, so moving forward means syncing moves, sharing focus, never going solo. The game's slick split-screen setup pulls you into imaginative worlds without breaking flow, whereas sharp level design plus a heartfelt plot - touching on grief, bonds, and originality - gives weight behind the excitement. Packed with quick challenges, snappy dialogue, also jaw-dropping graphics, Split Fiction delivers teamwork fun that feels satisfying alongside intense moments, grabbing longtime duo players or anyone unsure about shared play.

10. Blue Prince

Blue Prince drops April 10, turning heads in the indie world with its twist on puzzle adventures - no typical genre labels here. Step into a magical mansion that changes shape as you play, where dropping a single room tile shifts everything around it. New routes open up; tricky puzzles click into place; secrets start to surface bit by bit. Each day gives only so many moves before the house reboots - that limit pushes you to think ahead, plan smarter. Instead of just grinding through levels, you're building layouts and solving systems at once.

Architecture mixes with gameplay loops usually seen in rogue-lites, making challenges feel alive, almost breathing with your choices. It's not about speed or reflexes - it pulls you into slow thinking, constant curiosity. Exploration links tightly with smart risks, keeping things unpredictable from one run to the next.

