“Is he just lying better”: Chloe’s friends warn her about marrying Johny in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Chloe finally catches up with her friends, Maria and Camila, over drinks. As they talk about their lives, Chloe reveals that her mother has cut her off financially, and now she has to look for work.

Chloe further revealed that she and Johny visited an immigration lawyer, and the fastest way to get a work permit is for the two to get married.

However, Maria and Camila were quite shocked and asked Chloe to reconsider her plan of getting married. As Maria said,

“What's changed? Is he just lying better? Just prepare yourself.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Chloe opens up about her trust issues with Johny

As Chloe’s friends tell her that she cannot afford her lifestyle of meeting friends, going for drinks and other things if she doesn't start working soon. She further added that Johny won't be able to give her the financial comfort she is used to.

Chloe's friend, Maria, points out that getting married to Johny might not be a very good idea, given how Johny has been unfaithful earlier. One of the friends tells Chloe:

“You marrying him is the worst idea you will probably ever have in your life. He wants a relationship while he is out cheating. Remember that day he said he was working, his co-workers said Jonathan didn't work today.”

However, Chloe tells her friends that she does want to make things work with Johny, as she further says,

“There's definitely been a few other times when I have questioned where Jonathan was, what he was doing, when I thought something was going on, but a lot of the time I couldn't prove it. But I feel like since I have been here, Jonathan has been faithful.” "I do wanna be happy with him. I want us to work. I want us to build something. I want a work permit. Before it looked so bad, it was bad, I think we are moving in a better direction."

Chloe‘s friends express concern about her marrying Johny

Maria and Camila voice their concerns about Chloe marrying Johnh as they believe that he still cheats on her and is not faithful. Maria said:

“Chloe has talked about marrying Johny before, but I never actually thought it was serious. Everyone on the island knows that Johny has a reputation with the girls. In the year that we have been together, I think Johny has cheated on her, probably every week.”

Camila weighed in and pointed out that Chloe might not be making the best decision, saying:

“He's proud to have a lot of girls on him. I think it feeds his ego. You know what he is doing. Are you willing to put up with that? You have love goggles on. You're in the honeymoon phase. You find out about a random girl every single week."

As Maria and Camila advices Chloe to prepare herself and probably reconsider her plans to get married, Chloe says,

“If something were to happen, I would pack my s**t so fast.”

