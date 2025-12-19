90 Day Fiancé: Chloe accused Johny of cheating as friends claim it happens "every week"

Chloe and Johny from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via Youtube/90 Day Fiancé)

Chloe’s relationship with Johny faced renewed scrutiny on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way after a conversation with her two closest friends introduced direct allegations of repeated infidelity.

The exchange, filmed in Aruba, became a turning point in the season as Chloe acknowledged long-standing doubts while her friends asserted that Johny’s behavior had never changed, claiming his cheating occurred “probably every week.”

The allegations followed earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiancé that documented Chloe questioning Johny’s whereabouts, confronting him over unexplained absences, and discovering items in his home that suggested another woman had been present.

While Johny admitted to seeing someone else in the past, he maintained that those encounters happened before the relationship became serious. The conversation with Chloe’s friends reframed the issue as ongoing rather than historical.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way exposes trust breakdown between Chloe and Johny







During the restaurant meeting shown on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Chloe acknowledged that suspicion had existed throughout the relationship, even before she moved to Aruba. She said,

“There’s definitely been a few other times where I’ve questioned where Jonathan was, what he was doing, where I thought something was going on. But a lot of the times I couldn’t prove it.”

She told her friends that her view had shifted since arriving in Aruba. She said,



“I feel like since I’ve been here that Jonathan is being faithful.”



Her friends immediately challenged that belief, stating that Chloe was repeating a familiar pattern of justification. One friend directly addressed Chloe’s framing of the past as resolved. The friend said,



“That’s—you see, you’re making an excuse for him again.”



Chloe acknowledged that the relationship “looked so bad” earlier, but emphasized that she believed growth had occurred.

Her friends rejected that assessment, questioning whether any concrete change had taken place.

“So he has been cheating lately?” one friend asked.

“No,” Chloe answered.

“What’s changed?” the friend followed.

Chloe paused and did not offer a specific explanation.

“Is he just lying better?” the friend asked.

The exchange shifted from Chloe’s perspective to her friends’ broader view of Johny’s reputation on the island. One friend explained that Chloe’s discussions about marriage had surprised her because of what she already knew about Johny socially. She said,



“Everybody on the island knows that Johnny has a reputation with girls. He’s proud to have a lot of girls on him. I think it feeds his ego.”



The most direct allegation followed moments later. The other friend said,



“In the year that they’ve been together, I think Johnny has cheated on her probably every week.”



The statement marked the strongest on-screen claim made about Johny’s behavior during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Until that point, Chloe had maintained that while she suspected wrongdoing, she lacked proof. Her friends framed the issue not as suspicion but as common knowledge within the local community.

Earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiancé documented Chloe confronting Johny after discovering a pair of earrings in his bathroom that were not hers.

Chloe told her mother that Johny had been with another woman at night instead of being with her, leading to emotional scenes during her mother’s visit to Aruba.

Johny denied cheating during the committed phase of the relationship and attempted to reassure Chloe’s mother that he loved Chloe and wanted to build a family with her.

Marriage became another point of tension. When Chloe proposed, Johny appeared surprised. He stated that his age allowed him to marry but questioned whether Chloe, who is younger, was ready for that commitment.

The moment added to the uncertainty surrounding their future, particularly as trust concerns remained unresolved.

The conversation with Chloe’s friends underscored a central conflict running through 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Chloe’s belief that circumstances had improved versus the assertion from those closest to her that Johny’s behavior had remained consistent.

Chloe stated during the scene that she did not believe Johny was cheating at present, while her friends insisted the pattern had never stopped.

The episode did not include a direct confirmation or denial from Johny regarding the claims made by Chloe’s friends. No evidence was presented on screen to substantiate the allegation that cheating occurred weekly.

What remained clear was the widening gap between Chloe’s assessment of her relationship and the warnings delivered by her inner circle.

As 90 Day Fiancé continues to follow Chloe and Johny in Aruba, the storyline remains centered on trust rather than proof.

The accusations, stated plainly by Chloe’s friends, reframed earlier doubts into a question of whether Chloe’s confidence in Johny reflects change or endurance.

Stay tuned for more updates.