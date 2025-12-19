Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chanel hides a terrifying secret from Johnny, Ari seeks Kate’s advice, and a new captive lands in the DiMera crypt

Actress Deidre Hall and cast members from "Days Of Our Lives" at Deidre Hall's Star ceremony held On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 19, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, set in the fictional town of Salem, initially aired its first season on November 8, 2025, and was created by Betty and Ted Corday.

The show, which used to air on the NBC network before streaming on Peacock, is centered around the members of the DiMera, Horton, Kiriakis, and Brady families, and the central storylines and plot arcs revolve around dangerous business transactions, romantic relationships, familial rivalry, as well as mob and gang wars.

Days Of Our Lives has been critically acclaimed for decades and has also received a large number of Daytime Emmy Awards and nominations. Spoilers for the upcoming December 19, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives reveal that things will get worse for the residents of Salem.

According to the spoilers, Ari will end up having a conversation with Kate Roberts Brady regarding confiding in her, while Gabi Hernandez will have her own thoughts regarding Ari’s decision amidst the ongoing DiMera disappearances.

Meanwhile, another hostage will be kidnapped and sent to the sealed crypt, with EJ DiMera, Kristen DiMera, Chad DiMera, and Theo DiMera. Gabi will also be shown struggling with her own feelings of guilt for keeping certain important facts from Philip Kiriakis, and Chanel Dupree DiMera will be shown keeping some extremely urgent and important facts from her husband, Johnny DiMera, regarding her health issues that concern their family.

What to expect from the upcoming December 19, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

On Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives’ December 19, 2025, episode, spoilers reveal that things will get more mysterious for the residents of Salem. Ari will be shown having an important conversation with Kate Roberts Brady and trying to get some guidance from her regarding an ongoing issue that she has been facing recently.

Spoilers reveal that Ari will talk to Kate about Gabi Hernandez asking her not to take up an internship at the DiMera industries, and Kate will be understanding towards her frustration, but she will also end up understanding Gabi’s point of view, given that there have been quite a few DiMera disappearances recently.

Meanwhile, inside the sealed crypt where Kristen DiMera, EJ DiMera, Chad DiMera, and Theo DiMera were being held, things will become tense as they begin to worry about Kristen’s worsening infection. Soon, there would also be yet another DiMera, who would be held captive and thrown into the crypt, and the plot suggests that it would potentially be Peter DiMera, Stefano DiMera’s adopted son.

However, things would get complicated further when Peter joins them and Kristen, and he gets into a huge fight and argument regarding who should be held responsible for their current situation.

In addition to these developments, Gabi Hernandez will struggle with herself and try to cope with increasing feelings of guilt for keeping certain information secret from Philip Kiriakis, but she will try to pretend that everything is normal and spend her time normally.

As for Chanel Dupree DiMera, spoilers suggest that she would have to deal with a huge health issue and would choose not to reveal any details to her husband, Johnny DiMera, to burden him.

Spoilers reveal it could potentially be a dangerous pregnancy due to her underlying health concerns, but she would not speak about it with Johnny so that he does not have any added stress, since he was already dealing with his father’s disappearance.

Stay tuned for more updates.