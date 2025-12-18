Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 19 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Kristen, Chad and EJ from Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Perilous situations come to its logical end on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming storyline as the DiMera crypt hostages meet another family member before making it out of captivity. Meanwhile, Sarah’s new romance is slated to break a heart and jealousy will engulf her former spouse. Elsewhere, the abduction may play a happy ending for Chad as Thomas realizes his love for his father.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives played out the DiMera crisis as members of the clan landed in the family crypt one-by-one. Since his siblings were initially suspecting EJ, his captivity surprised them. The siblings also faced heightened emotions inside the crypt as Chad accused EJ after thanking his brother for handling his court case well.

At the same time, Kristen broke down after learning about Rachel’s Bayview stay blaming EJ for pushing the situation too far. On the other hand, Rachel befriended Sophia who kept up her pretense of vegetative condition for the outer world, a secret Rachel promised to keep.

Meanwhile, Rafe ordered Rita to arrange to unseal the crypt entrance as he would return with authority to enter. While Gwen struggled to keep Leo safe from the chaos, Mark became curious about Dr. Rolf’s mysterious experiments on a green capsule.

Elsewhere, Alex found a weird powder in an envelope addressed to him, which Jada got checked for bio-weapon. While it was sugar powder, the scare brought home the danger Alex and Stephanie faced from the latter’s fan. As such, Steve offered to protect them.

Days of Our Lives: The DiMera catastrophe sees an end

In past couple of weeks, the DiMera crypt had hostages from their family, put there by a mysterious kidnapper. While the townspeople and the captive siblings believed EJ was behind this situation, EJ himself was brought in unconscious, adding to the enigma. At the same time, Rafe informed Rita that he would return to open the crypt entrance which she must arrange to have unsealed.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest the crypt will have another surprising entrant in the form of Peter Blake. Peter will be there since he is Kristen’s biological brother and Stefano’s adoptive son, making him a DiMera. Kristen may have mixed reactions on seeing her brother. Initially happy with the reunion, she may soon accuse Peter of masterminding the abductions.

However, with Rafe taking the official move of breaking open the family crypt, the DiMeras may soon be out. Rafe will likely arrive to enter the crypt with Cat and rescue the hostages. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Kristen, Theo and Peter may be treated at the hospital while Tony, EJ and Chad will be tested for any medical condition. Kristen may also apologise to Peter for accusing him.

EJ will need to get back to his business and other commitments. While he will catch up on all information from Rita and Gwen, the latter will likely scramble to protect Leo from EJ’s attacks.

Days of Our Lives: Chad and Thomas reunite

Recently, Thomas developed a lot of dislike for his father over the latter’s affair with Cat. Fueled by his cousin Rachel and grandmother Jennifer, Thomas started hating his father to the extent of not wanting to have any connection. As the custody battle between Chad and Jennifer over Thomas and Charlotte started, Chad missed the hearing as he disappeared. Expectedly, Thomas and his grandparents accused Chad of being irresponsible and disinterested.

However, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will find Jennifer begrudgingly informing Thomas about Chad’s abduction. Realizing that his father is genuinely missing and may be in danger, Thomas may have a change of heart. He may blame himself for wishing his father away.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Thomas will have a loving reunion with Chad when the latter is rescued from the family crypt. With the upcoming Christmas celebrations on the way, Chad may spend some delightful moments with Thomas and Charlotte during the Horton’s tree-trimming event.

Days of Our Lives: Heartbreaks and disappointments on the way

Holly and Tate were planning to go to Paris together during their winter break and had booked tickets as well. However, when Tate tried to inform Brady about his trip, the latter ranted about the mental trauma and pressure he feels about Rachel. Brady asked his son to help him make Rachel’s Bayview Christmas special. As such, Tate gave up on his plan to travel abroad.

The upcoming episodes will find Tate informing Holly about his family’s requirements from him. As such, he will bail out of the Paris trip, disappointing Holly. Tate will also inform her about his falling grades leading to an academic probation. This will sadden Holly. Whether Tate’s Christmas trip to Rachel gets him closer to Sophia remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Brady’s move in with Sarah and Maggie has already upset Xander. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the holiday cheer may push Sarah to kiss Brady under the mistletoe. This may officially start their affair, something that will infuriate Xander. The upcoming episodes will find Xander’s jealousy spilling over.

The coming weeks will also find many characters returning home for the holidays such as Eli Grant, Lani Price and Lucas Horton. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to take in all the drama surrounding the pre-Christmas frenzy as the DiMera family’s ordeal ends.