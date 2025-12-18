Love Is Blind couples who called off their engagements post-reveal

Love is Blind on Netflix (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind is a Netflix dating show where people form connections without seeing each other. After talking in the pods, couples choose whether to get engaged before meeting face to face.

Once they meet, they travel together, live together, and plan a wedding in a short time. The show follows each couple as they decide if they want to get married.

Not every engagement lasts. Many couples break up after the reveal, once they start spending time together in the real world. Some end their relationships during the cast trips, others while living together, and some at the altar. These breakups often happen after couples talk about daily life, family, faith, attraction, or future plans.

Across the US and UK versions of the show, several engagements have ended before marriage. Some couples agreed to split, while others ended when one person said no.

This article looks back at the Love Is Blind engagements that were called off after the reveal. It focuses only on what was shown on the series and reunions, and on what the cast members said at the time.

Couples who broke up before the wedding stage in Love Is Blind

Some Love Is Blind couples ended their engagements soon after meeting in person. In season one, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton split during the Mexico trip. Carlton told Diamond he was bisexual after the proposal, which led to an argument. The engagement ended shortly after.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams also broke up before the altar. They had different views on religion. Shaina later told Kyle she could not marry someone who did not share her faith.

In season four, Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova ended their engagement in Mexico. Their first meeting was awkward, and they struggled to connect. Zack later said there was “no chemistry,” and they agreed to separate. Zack later married Bliss Poureetezadi after the show.

In Love Is Blind UK, Nicole Stevens and Sam Klein split after living together. Nicole said the relationship felt more like a friendship. Kacie Anderson also ended her engagement to Patrick McDermott, saying she did not want to stay engaged due to a lack of attraction, but was open to dating.

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds broke up after Jackelina chose to pursue another cast member, Josh Demas.

Engagements that ended at or near the altar in Love Is Blind

Many Love Is Blind couples made it to the wedding day but did not get married. In season one, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers reached the altar, where Damian said, “I do not.” He said he wanted to keep dating without getting married at that time.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey ended their engagement at the altar in season three. Zanab told Cole, “You shattered my self-confidence,” before leaving the ceremony. The breakup was later discussed at the reunion.

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden also did not marry. Bartise said no at the altar after saying earlier in the season that Nancy was “not my type” when they met in person.

Other couples who did not marry include Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Freddie Powell and Katherine Carpenter from Love Is Blind UK, and Kalybriah Jones and Edmund Williams. In Kalybriah and Edmund’s case, she said she felt she was giving more in the relationship. Edmund said he was frustrated about waiting for intimacy until marriage.

Some couples, such as SK Alagbada and Raven Ross, continued dating after saying no at the altar, but later confirmed they had separated.



