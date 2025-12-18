Michael Bublé exits The Voice after Season 28 amid an emotional finale night

Michael Bublé (Image via Getty)

Michael Bublé will not return to The Voice following Season 28, closing his tenure as a coach after a finale week marked by visible emotion, fan concern, and an on-air remark that suggested a farewell.

The Grammy-winning singer’s exit comes after two consecutive winning seasons and a final cycle in which he sent two artists to the finale stage.

The Season 28 finale of The Voice aired across two nights, culminating with Team Niall’s Aiden Ross being crowned the winner.

While celebration followed the announcement, attention quickly turned to Bublé, whose demeanor during the live broadcasts sparked speculation about his future on the NBC singing competition. By the end of the finale, it became clear that Season 28 would be his last.

Bublé joined The Voice coaching panel alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. His presence had been widely embraced by viewers and production alike, following his back-to-back wins in previous seasons.

However, behind the scenes of the Season 28 finale, multiple signs pointed toward an impending departure.

The Voice and Michael Bublé’s emotional farewell in Season 28

During the first night of the two-part finale, Bublé appeared on stage with finalist Jazz McKenzie and delivered comments that immediately caught viewers’ attention. While praising her performance, he said,



“I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light … this is it. This is my last time here. I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.”



The remarks were not expanded upon during the broadcast, but the phrasing suggested finality. Social media reaction followed in real time, with viewers questioning whether the comments confirmed an exit from The Voice.

The following night, as the finale concluded and Aiden Ross was named the Season 28 winner, Bublé’s absence from celebratory moments further fueled speculation. Fans had already noted what many described as an “off night” during his performances.

Several viewers on X commented on his vocals and demeanor, while others were surprised when they learned about his exit.



“Is Michael Buble alright? He doesn’t sound right on #TheVoice Finale,” one fan posted.





“Wtf is going on with Michael…? Wheres his smooth and sultry voice…,” another one wrote.





"WAIT??? MICHAEL BUBLE IS OFF #THEVOICE AFTER THIS SEASON? HE HAS BEEN THE BEST HIRE IN YEARS. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!," one viewer posted.





"@MichaelBuble did you really say this is the last time on the voice?? Tell me I’m wrong!!," another one wrote.



An eyewitness present at the finale later described Bublé as visibly frustrated off-camera. According to that account, he appeared to tell a production staffer that the band levels were too loud and “overpowering” their vocals. Another insider said,



“Michael seemed upset and not himself. Not sure if he was nervous or sick, but it was an off night for him for sure.”



Beyond the finale itself, sources close to production indicated that Bublé had already communicated his intention to step away from The Voice. One production insider said,



“Michael has already said that he’s done with the show after this season. It will be a big loss since he’s beloved there. Michael loves the show, he loves the crew, and it seems like he loves his job.”



Despite that affection for The Voice, the demands of the role reportedly weighed heavily. According to the same source, Bublé struggled with extended time away from his family and with online backlash. The insider said,



“He said the fans’ negative comments have taken a toll on him and he needs to step away and take some time for himself and his family.”



Bublé’s departure marks the end of a successful chapter on The Voice. He won Season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez and followed it with another victory in Season 27 with Adam David.

In Season 28, he entered the finale with two artists, Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers, both of whom advanced through wildcard selections before being defeated by Ross.

