Survivor 50 trailer breakdown: Celebrity twists with Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon and MrBeast

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49’s highly anticipated finale aired on December 17, 2025, declaring Savannah Louie the winner of the survivalist show.

After the finale, viewers were shown a trailer for season 50 of Survivor, where host Jeff Probst revealed that fans also contributed to the contest by voting on elements that would impact the game.

Moreover, the trailer also featured a MrBeast cameo, a Billie Eilish boomerang idol, and a potential intervention by Jimmy Fallon, fueling the audience’s expectations for the season.

Called Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, the upcoming season of the CBS show will be a landmark season, featuring intense competition among the castaways, which includes Survivor alums, even the creator of White Lotus, Mike White, who competed on season 37.

Season 49’s winner, Savannah, and fourth-place holder, Rizo Velovic, have also been given spots in the All-Stars season, as fans will watch them go head-to-head with old-school players of the competition series.

Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25, 2026, featuring a star-studded lineup of castaways and unexpected celebrity twists.

More details on the trailer for Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans







The trailer opened with a scene showing the contestants heading to catch a flight to Fiji, and focused on Colby Donaldson from seasons 2, 8, and 20, as he looked straight into the camera.

The following scene showed Survivor host Jeff Probst telling the castaways:



“Welcome to Survivor 50. We chose you to represent 25 years of the greatest adventure on television. It’s a big honor. And the only thing we want in exchange for giving you the spot is everything.”



Soon after, season 1 and 8 castaway Jenna Lewis-Dougherty appeared on screen, expressing how significant Survivor was in her life.

She stated that season 50 “is a celebration” of a game that created her “entire life.”

Then came Cirie Fields, who is known for her participation in season 12 (Panama Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), and 34 (Game Changers).



“It’s been 20 years for me. It’s definitely unfinished business,” she expressed.



Season 46 alum Q Burdette also chimed in, noting that he had come to win and nothing else.



“I’m about to cancel everything that you can cancel – your Christmas, your vacation, your doctor’s appointment,” he added.



In the subsequent scene, Probst shocked the castaways by informing them that this season, the fans would have the power to influence the game, as they would have the opportunity to vote on key elements like immunity idols, the fire-making challenge, and more.

Season 48 star Kamilla confessed that it was a “scary” twist in the game and that they would have to be prepared for anything.

Additionally, the trailer hinted at several celebrity cameos, starting with country singer Zac Brown.

The players would also get the chance to compete for a Billie Eilish-inspired advantage called the ‘Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol.’

On top of that, season 37 castaway Christian Hubicki noted that:



“Jimmy Fallon may decide my fate in this game.”



Besides that, the trailer also featured MrBeast, who arrived on the island with a “briefcase.”

His appearance on the show is a direct reference to season 2 of his game show, Beast Games, which will air its finale on the premiere of Survivor 50 – February 25.

The game show will also feature Survivor alums, including season 47’s Sue Smey, 43’s Noelle Lambert, and more.

The Survivor 50 trailer ended with Mike White telling the cameras that the season felt like a “high school reunion” combined with a “massacre.”

Stay tuned for more updates.