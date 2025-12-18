Uncoupled and What's In the Box?: Neil Patrick Harris on how one Netflix show moved forward while another stalled

Neil Patrick Harris, host of Netflix’s ‘Whats In the Box?’ (Image via Netflix)

As What’s In the Box? moved smoothly from development to release on Netflix, Neil Patrick Harris reflected on a sharply different outcome for another Netflix-originated project: Uncoupled.

While What’s In the Box? debuted as a new holiday-season game show, Uncoupled remained stalled despite a planned second season that had already been written and cast.

Harris, who starred in Uncoupled, said the Showtime-backed revival collapsed late in the process. In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, he said,



“They had written all the scripts for season two, which I’d read. They had been in the casting process — we were right in the middle of figuring out who should be this or that boyfriend. Offers were out, and then, all of a sudden, it just didn’t happen.”



What’s In the Box? moves forward as Uncoupled stalls

The contrast between What’s In the Box? and Uncoupled highlights how differently projects can fare within the same industry environment. Harris said he was surprised by how close Uncoupled came to production before stopping. He said,



“I was surprised by it all because we were far along.”



Harris attributed the collapse, at least in part, to executive turnover. He added,



“We live in a world where a lot of people’s jobs shift in position. What one group or team or person is championing to be the mast on this boat, there’s suddenly a new captain of the boat, and they want their own IP to be their thing. I don’t know if that’s the case. I’m not speaking cryptically, I honestly don’t really know.”



The stalled revival occurred amid leadership changes at Showtime and shifting corporate priorities following mergers and restructuring. Harris also noted that creator Darren Star’s overall deal moving to another parent company may have been a factor, saying,



“I don’t know if that played into it.”



Harris expressed disappointment over the lost opportunity. He said,



“I was bummed. I think Uncoupled season two would have been a lot of fun to do and would have been a different tone.”



He described the intended shift:



“Season one was a lot of breakup heartache and trying to find yourself and right a listing ship… season two was going to be a bit more positive.”



While Uncoupled stalled, What’s In the Box? advanced without interruption. Harris said his interest in the game show stemmed from its originality and clear structure. He said,



“I was interested for a handful of reasons. One is that I love that it’s original IP.”



He also cited Netflix’s ability to support season-long storytelling within unscripted formats. Harris framed What’s In the Box? as a collaboration that benefited from alignment between creative goals and platform priorities.

Pointing to the show’s binge-friendly design and long-term contestant arcs, he said,



“I think where we landed is really strong.”



The stability surrounding What’s In the Box? contrasted with the uncertainty Harris described around Uncoupled. He noted that despite the proximity to production, the series did not relocate elsewhere. He said,



“I will say I was a little surprised — since it was so close to going — that it didn’t end up shifting elsewhere.”



Harris’s comments underscore how streaming projects can diverge even after substantial investment. What’s In the Box? benefited from clear positioning, seasonal timing, and Netflix’s emphasis on family-friendly unscripted content. Uncoupled, despite scripts and casting momentum, fell victim to changing leadership and shifting strategic focus.

For Harris, the experience reflects the volatility of modern television. While What’s In the Box? arrived as a polished, holiday-ready offering, Uncoupled remained unfinished. Both originated at Netflix, yet only one moved forward.

Harris continues to see value in the longevity of streaming releases. Referencing earlier Netflix projects, he said,



“What I think is cool with streaming is that it doesn’t vanish.”



That permanence now applies to What’s In the Box?, even as Uncoupled remains an unresolved chapter in his Netflix history.

