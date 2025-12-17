How to stream Netflix’s What’s In the Box? Details explored

What’s in the Box? season 1 (Image via Netflix)

What’s In the Box? is the latest reality television competition series created by Netflix, featuring fast-paced trivia, hidden prizes and high-stakes strategy as eight teams of two players compete to win rewards.

The series is hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, who brings together duos that solve trivia questions to earn the chance to open huge mystery boxes, each hiding valuable and monetary prizes.

However, other teams can steal, swap, or sabotage outcomes through wildcards and surprise twists, turning the light-hearted trivia into a tense and surprising competition.

All six episodes of What’s In the Box? premiered on December 17, 2025, and are available to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide, except in certain countries, including China, North Korea, Crimea, Russia and Syria.

Here is the streaming guide for Netflix's What's in the Box?

What’s In the Box? officially premieres on December 17, 2025, and is available exclusively on Netflix, with episodes launching globally in Netflix’s standard release format.

Each show is included as part of a basic Netflix plan, allowing people to watch it in high quality at any time using the Netflix app or website. There are no extra costs beyond the normal price.

Once viewers log in with a current plan, the entire season is available to watch anytime on phones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, without regional limits or additional fees.

Fans can watch all six shows right away and revisit them anytime on Netflix-compatible devices, such as smart TVs and streaming sticks. Shows can be watched at any time and are easily accessible on many devices, allowing people to view them from home or on the go.

The Netflix show What’s In the Box? is not available to watch for free. Viewers need a good Netflix plan, and currently, there isn’t a free stream or trial plan for the show.

Since the series has a TV-PG mark, pare͏nts should help watch it with kids. It's mostly suitable for families, but the tense parts and tricky gameplay might be better suited for older kids and teens rather than very young ones.

The folks who have signed up for Netflix can get episodes of What’s In the Box? from the Netflix app on some mobile gadgets. This option allows viewers to watch without being online, but the downloads remain within the app.

Netflix makes it simple to see What's in a Box? on many devices. Viewers can watch on smart TVs, such as Samsung, LG, Sony and Android TVs.

The show is also on streaming gadgets like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast. Phone users can see it on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, while computers and game consoles like PlayStation and Xbox also support Netflix streaming.

Here are the six episodes of What’s in the Box? premiered on Netflix:

Episode 1: Open a Box, Win What's Inside

Eight dynamic duos shoot their shot at tricky trivia questions in the hopes of getting to the grid and closer to an electrifying prize.

Episode 2: Now the Claws Come Out

Play the game or keep it cute? The contestants show their strategic stripes and gamble big on a box in pursuit of the jackpot.

Episode 3: Don't Steal My Prizes

Stolen looks and power plays cause some contestants to change their tune when a shocking wildcard brings the competition to a boil.

Episode 4: I Need a Drink After That Prize Fight

It's beginning to look a lot like elimination as a prize fight ignites the race to the Super Box. Who will sail smoothly — and who will go ho-ho-home?

Episode 5: The Wildcard No One Wants to See

The remaining teams watch out for wildcards and try to steer clear of drama as the game kicks into high gear, and strategy becomes a slippery slope.

Episode 6: What's in the... Superbox?

It's anyone's game — but only one duo can leave with the Super Box. After jaw-dropping twists and turns, it's finally time to find out: What's in the box?

