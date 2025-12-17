What is the net worth of What’s in the Box? host Neil Patrick Harris? Details explored

What's in the Box star Neil Patrick Harris plays poker during the World Poker Tour x Daniel Arsham Celebrity Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas on December 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

What’s in the Box? host Neil Patrick Harris is a Mexico-based actor who began his career as a child actor and has since worked as a producer, singer, writer, and director, accumulating a substantial net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is primarily known for his comedic television roles and dramatic and musical stage performances, receiving multiple accolades throughout his career, including a Tony Award and five Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for a Grammy Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Neil Patrick Harris has an estimated net worth of $50 million, accumulated through years of steady work in television, film, theater, hosting shows, writing books and producing.

Unlike many child actors, Harris transitioned smoothly into grown-up roles and secured a long-lasting, stable career. One of his top sources of income came from television. At the height of How I Met Your Mother, Harris earned $225,000 for each episode, which added up to approximately $5.4 million per season before extra pay and royalties.

Over nine seasons, this role significantly contributed to his net worth. He still makes some income from reruns and streaming deals. Besides acting, Harris has earned a substantial amount of money as a TV host, primarily for major award shows.

Hosting the Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, and Academy Awards brought him large paychecks and raised his brand value. He also got cash from producing and hosting shows like Genius Junior and Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris.

Harris has grown his wealth from shows on Broadway, voiceovers for cartoons and games, book sales and live events. His memoir and youth book series also helped with his total earnings.

In 2013, Neil and his partner, David Burtka, paid $3.6 million for an 8,000-square-foot townhome in Harlem, which they listed for sale in August 2021 for $7.3 million, finally selling it in May 2022 for $7.1 million.

The pair also bought a home in Sherman Oaks, California, which was sold in 2014 for $3 million. Neil and David acquired a 13.5-acre parcel of land in East Hampton, spending $ 55 million in 2017.

Neil Patrick Harris began his acting career at a very young age, but his big break came when he played a young doctor in Doogie Howser, M.D. That role made him famous and brought him some early praise, including a Golden Globe nomination.

His tough work paid off when he got the role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. A character who grew famous and is regarded as one of the best from the 2000s sitcoms.

The job earned him numerous Emmy nominations and worldwide recognition. His performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch won him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, one of the most prestigious prizes in theater.

Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 15, 1973.

He finished high school with great honors, demonstrating his strictness from an early age. In his own life, Harris is married to actor and cook David Burtka. The pair has two children and is known for maintaining a simple and family-centered lifestyle, even with their fame.

Harris has been honest about h͏is identity and became the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards. Besides acting, Harris loves magic; he often adds it to his shows. He has led big magic events and was even the chief of the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

He's also a writer, with a bestselling memoir and a well-liked young adult fantasy book series to his credit.

Deeply involved in philanthropic work, Harris supports efforts in cancer studies, LGBTQ+ youth, food aid, education and AIDS awareness, often utilizing his resources to raise awareness and donations for charitable organizations.

