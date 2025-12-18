Jeopardy! second chance recap: Pete Johnston take the lead in a close contest

Ken Jennings (Image Via Getty)

Jeopardy! Second Chance’s episode that aired on December 17 saw a thrilling competition between the contestants.

For those unversed, Jeopardy! Second chance, as the name suggests, gives the contestants a second chance to redeem themselves in the game.

Michael Davies explained more about the show in 2022 (via J!Buzz), saying:



“We are looking at contestants who appeared on Jeopardy! since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot. I know there will be many contestants from previous years who will be howling at this point, and I do not rule out a future opportunity to compete again for some of you.”



In the episode, Pete Johnston won the game in a close competition with Chris and Allison.

He will compete with Dave Widmayer and Eugene Huang in the finals.

The two-part finals will be broadcast on Thursday and Friday.

Jeopardy! Second chance recap! Filmmaker and educator Pete Johnston won the competition







Ken Jennings started the show by talking about the previous game winner, Dave Widmayer:



“It was another come-from-behind win for Dave Widmayer. He was finally able to end his family’s losing steak that included his mom, his dad and even him until he got his second chance.”



In the Jeopardy round, the categories included Poker, Your Bet, Check, Your Call, Raise, Call and Fold.

Pete started the round with the Your Bet.

In the round, Chris and Pete were tied in the score.

They both won $2,800, while Allison was at $1,400.

In the second round of Jeopardy, Pete took a lead with a double Jeopardy.

By the second round, Pete had won $6,000, Chris had $4,400, and Allison had $2,400.

In the double Jeopardy, the categories were Ship Happens, US Cities, Them’s Dancing Words, Podcasts, Classic Novel Add a Letter and Nice Dog You’ve Got There.

In the daily double, Pete bet $3000; the question that he got was



“The seat of Delaware’s Kent County, it was named for a town in Kent, England?”



Pete answered correctly:



What’s Dover?”



He won $13,000 with the answer.

In the show, Chris also got the chance at a Daily Double with the question:



“Westley dons the mask of the dread pirate roberts to find some equine gear with which he can harness buttercup”



Chris correctly answered:



“What is a princess bridal?”



He took the lead and won $16,800.

However, further into the game, Pete kept his head in the competition and gave Chris a tough match.

In the final Jeopardy round, Pete was at $17,800, Allison at $6,200, and Chris was leading with $19,200.

The category for the final round was Art and Artist and the question was:



“He once said, ‘A hole can have as much meaning as a solid mass.”



All three answered incorrectly at the final round. But Chris had bet $6,500, which made his total winning amount $12,700.

This made Pete the winner of the show with just a $100 difference.

Pete Johnston is a filmmaker and an educator who lost on the July 18 episode of Jeopardy!.

He competed and lost to Scott Ricardi in the game.

He mentioned during the show that after the Jeopardy! experience, he wants to take his family on a vacation.

He talked about how it was a memorable trip where he got together with all his extended family.

Stay tuned for more such updates.