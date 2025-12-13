Former Jeopardy! winner Eric Berman passes away at 60

Jeopardy! (Image via X/@Jeopardy)

Former Jeopardy! winner Eric Berman passed away on December 5, 2025.

Eric Berman worked as a reporter for 28 years, as reported by WIBC.

According to his obituary published by Randall & Roberts Funeral Centre, he worked with WIOU in Kokoma, WOWO in Fort Wayne and WIBC in Indianapolis.

His reports were broadcast to several stations across the state on Network Indiana.

He had been fighting cancer for 19 years.

Eric was married to Christine, who also worked as a reporter at the Kokomo Tribune.

The couple had a son named Christian.

Eric Berman competed on Jeopardy! in July 1987 and became a champion four times.

More about Jeopardy! champion Eric Berman and his life

Berman was born on March 5, 1965, and was a native of Crown Point, as per his obituary.

He was a valedictorian and graduated from Crown Point High School and

Berman attended Indiana University, where he studied journalism.

During his college years, he was a member of a musical group and also played on the college Bowl Team.

He participated on Jeopardy! on July 2, 1987, and defeated Doug Molitor, who was a four time champion on the show.

Eric won $11,400 and then went on to win in three more episodes.

He lost to David Peterman in the July 8th episode.

But he won his and hers Daniel Mink Cobra Collection watches.

Eric also took part in the Tournament of Champions and Trivial Pursuit.

He won Trivial Pursuit and won $20,000 in 2024.

According to his obituary, Eric was a fan of Broadway and the Chicago Cubs.

He was also a longtime member of the National Puzzlers’ League

Berman recently worked as the communications director for the Indiana State Medical Association.

WIBC, in their report, stated:

“ Berman’s work was featured in a variety of award-winning entries submitted to both the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the National Association of State Radio Networks (NASRN). He traveled to Iowa in 2019 to cover former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s run for president alongside former WIBC News Director Chris Davis. His work was part of the winning entry for “Best Political Coverage” called “The Rise of Mayor Pete.”

Eric was given the Sagamore of the Wabash award, which is Indiana's highest civilian honour, in 2022

His friends and colleagues shared tributes for him on X and Facebook.

John Herrick, who was one of his colleagues, talked about how passionate Eric was for his work.

He posted to Facebook on December 6, 2025:

“ It didn't matter what story Eric was working on, he always searched for the truth and found it. He wouldn't stop until he did. After that day, he and I shared numerous laughs about it. I worked a few election nights with him. He told me to do something and I did it. The knowledge I acquired and the relationships I made during those times are experiences I'll always treasure. Rest in peace Eric. Your legacy as a journalist, a professional, and a kind human being will never be forgotten.”

Another colleague remembered how he once helped him get through an interview.

Lesley Weidenbener wrote on December 5 on X, stating:

“ I am so sad to hear this. Many, many fun memories of working side by side with Eric, who was a great journalist, a Jeopardy champ and helped me through an interview once when I was in my early 20s and completely unprepared. Eric was smart as a whip. We’ll miss him!”

Stay tuned for more such updates.



















