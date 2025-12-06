MSU professor earns spot in this year’s Jeopardy! Second Chance lineup

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings (Image via Getty)

Jeopardy! brings MSU’s interim film studies director Pete Johnston back to the national stage as he appears in the 2025 Second Chance Tournament.

Johnston first competed on the show in July 2025 after passing several rounds of auditions, fulfilling something he had hoped for since childhood. Growing up watching the program with his parents and seven siblings, he said he “always loved Jeopardy!” and kept applying over the years to track his improvement.

During his first appearance, Johnston faced 16-time champion Scott Riccardi and finished just behind him. The experience, he said, was “incredible” and unlike anything he had imagined while watching the show as a kid. Months later, an unexpected call invited him back.

He remembered seeing an unknown Los Angeles number and thinking, “Oh man, this is it.”

The Second Chance Tournament is a recent addition to Jeopardy! that gives strong non-winners a second chance to compete. Johnston said the chance to return allows him to approach the game with more ease, as he now understands the pace, structure and buzzer timing required on set. His episode in the tournament is scheduled to air on December 17.

Highlights: The first run and the score that stood out in Jeopardy!

Johnston’s first appearance on Jeopardy! aired on July 15, where he competed against Riccardi, who was in the middle of a long winning streak.

Although Johnston did not win the game, his performance drew attention for how close he came to overtaking a strong champion. His brother-in-law, Andrew Bare, followed the statistics closely and said he “deep dived into the stats on Second Chance.” Bare noted that Johnston had the strongest Coryat score against Riccardi during the champion’s 16-game run.

A Coryat score is a system fans use to measure a contestant's performance without the effects of wagering. Bare said Johnston’s score showed he had “a pretty good chance” of being selected for the new tournament.

Johnston said the call to return “was in the back of my mind,” but he did not expect it until the moment he answered the phone. His nephew Callum said learning about Johnston’s first appearance “didn’t feel real at first,” adding that seeing a family member on a show known by many people felt unusual.

The strong score, the close match, and the interest from family and viewers all contributed to the context that led to his return.

Preparation, strategy and the experience of returning to Jeopardy!

Preparing for the tournament, Johnston focused on areas of knowledge he found challenging and reviewed broad categories to enhance his recall.

He described his game strategy with two main points: look for Daily Doubles and avoid buzzing in without a clear answer. “Don’t buzz in if you don’t know the answer,” he said, explaining that guessing can reduce a lead quickly. He also said that finding Daily Doubles can “increase your score very quickly,” making them an important part of his approach.

Because he had already experienced the process once, Johnston said returning felt more familiar. “I know exactly how it’s going to go,” he said, noting that understanding the setup and timing helped ease tension.

He added that much of the game depends on ringing in at the right moment, something he hoped to manage better the second time.

Family members expressed support for his return. Callum Johnston said it “really makes me proud” to see what his uncle has achieved.

Bare said he hoped Johnston would come out of the experience feeling good about his performance, regardless of the outcome. Johnston said he hopes viewers see his personality and his effort to “try my best, play my game and let my personality show through.”

