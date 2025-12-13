City of Shadows season 1 cast: Every character featured in the action movie and the actors behind them

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Netflix)

Netflix is bringing a new Spanish crime thriller called City of Shadows and the cast is one of its biggest strengths.

The series stars Isak Férriz as Inspector Milo Malart, a troubled police officer pulled back into duty after being suspended.

Férriz is well known to Netflix viewers for roles in Infiesto, Burning Body, Below Zero and Bank Under Siege.

In City of Shadows, he plays a sharp but stubborn investigator who does not always follow orders.

Alongside him is Verónica Echegui as Deputy Inspector Rebeca Garrido.

She appears as a calm, focused officer who balances Malart’s reckless side.

Echegui previously worked with Netflix on shows like Intimacy, Unknown Origins and Three Days of Christmas.

City of Shadows is one of her final projects.

The actress sadly passed away in August 2025 at the age of 42 after battling cancer.

The series is expected to include a tribute message in her memory.

The supporting cast adds even more weight to the story.

Ana Wagener, known for The Innocent, plays a key role in the case.

Manolo Solo, from The Fury of a Patient Man, presents a morally questionable character, whereas Jordi Ballester's role in Perdida is the third major character.

The interplay of the actors creates a very potent mix of emotion and realism for the spectator.

The movie City of Shadows is the product of Jorge Torregrossa's direction and the collaboration of Carlos López and Clara Esparrach as writers.

With Barcelona being the central location, it is a product of the Spanish studio Arcadia and was shot all over Catalonia.

Netflix has slated the show for a global release on December 12, 2025 with the entire six-episode season available exclusively on the platform.

What City of Shadows on Netflix is about and what viewers can expect







City of Shadows is a dark crime thriller set in Barcelona, where a shocking murder shakes the city.

The story begins when a burned body is found on the outer wall of La Pedrera – Casa Milà, one of architect Antoni Gaudí’s most famous buildings.

The crime draws national attention and forces the police to act fast.

Inspector Milo Malart is brought back to work despite being suspended for insubordination.

His return is not welcomed by everyone but his experience makes him impossible to ignore.

He is paired with Deputy Inspector Rebeca Garrido and the two must work together even though their methods often clash.

As they investigate, they uncover secrets tied to power, silence and past mistakes.

The show focuses on more than just solving the crime.

It explores how pressure affects police officers and how the past can follow people who try to escape it.

Each episode peels back another layer of the case, showing that nothing in the city is as clean as it seems.

With only six episodes, the series is designed to move quickly.

There are no filler moments.

Every chapter not only moves the plot forward but also increases the conflict among characters.

Barcelona not only serves as the backdrop but also creates an ambience by using actual streets and places to make the story more realistic.

The audience will be pleasantly surprised by the serious atmosphere, heart-touching acting skills and character-based drama taking the lion's share.

The series does not use spectacular devices but rather creates an atmosphere of tension, dialogue and gradual disclosures; thus, for the admirers of European crime dramas, City of Shadows presents a realistic plot with excellent performance and a definite start and finish.

With its powerful cast, real-world setting and tight episode count, City of Shadows is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most talked-about Spanish releases of December 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.