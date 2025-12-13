Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from December 15 to 19, 2025

Beyond the Gates airs on CBS on weekdays (Image via Instagram/@beyondthegatescbs)

Beyond the Gates teases a lively and dramatic week in Fairmont Crest as relationships shift and secrets threaten to surface. Nicole Dupree steps into a bold new phase of her life, exploring a growing connection with Carlton Fitzgerald that could complicate her budding romance with Dr. Kial Rollins.

Elsewhere, Hayley Hamilton comes face-to-face with figures from her past, including Lynette Wise and Randy Parker, raising questions about old ties and unresolved history. At the Dupree mansion, tension builds as Leslie Thomas shares what she believes is a damaging secret involving Vernon Dupree and Sharon Winger, leaving Ted Richardson stunned and Anita Dupree on edge.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson continue to enjoy newlywed bliss, much to Bill Hamilton’s surprise. With emotional confrontations, unexpected reunions, and misunderstandings poised to escalate, the CBS soap delivers five must-see episodes filled with intrigue, romance, and family drama.

Monday, December 15, 2025: A shocking call and old connections resurface

The week begins with a phone call that threatens to upend Anita Dupree’s world. The news leaves her shaken, hinting at a looming personal or medical crisis. At the same time, Bill Hamilton’s professional life takes a complicated turn when his new client appears to have a prior connection to Hayley Hamilton, raising concerns about conflicts from the past.

Elsewhere, Bill is approached by Joey with an offer that may test his judgment. Meanwhile, Vernon Dupree seeks help from Andre Richardson, signaling that Vernon may be facing a situation he cannot handle alone as tensions quietly build across Fairmont Crest.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025: Secrets, surprises, and unwelcome intrusions

Anita continues to struggle privately as she chooses to keep a secret from her family, even as pressure mounts. Vanessa stuns Joey by dropping unexpected news that shifts the dynamic of their relationship. Dani Dupree faces an unsettling moment when someone is discovered poking around her home, forcing her to confront the intrusion directly.

Elsewhere, Kat and Tomas clash once again over their future plans, highlighting ongoing disagreements about direction and commitment. The episode underscores how hidden truths and boundary crossings are beginning to strain multiple relationships at once.

Wednesday, December 17, 2025: Leslie stirs the pot as romance heats up

Leslie Thomas looks for assistance from Naomi, continuing her pattern of inserting herself into other people’s business. A special invitation brings excitement for June, while Samantha is left feeling excluded. Ted Richardson attempts a romantic gesture for Shanice, though it quickly goes awry due to her fears.

Family dynamics shift as Elon reassesses his expectations of Izaiah following conversations with Eva and Jacob. Meanwhile, Nicole Dupree’s growing chemistry with Carlton Fitzgerald becomes impossible to ignore, signaling that her dating life is entering a more complicated phase.

Thursday, December 18, 2025: Confrontations and reflections

Leslie openly challenges Marcel after piecing together what she believes he is hiding, escalating tensions further. Bill and Dani share a reflective conversation rooted in their shared history, allowing both to reach a new understanding.

At the same time, Anita offers support to Andre as he works through unresolved issues from his past. Elsewhere, a conversation with an old friend leaves Randy Parker and Hayley confused, suggesting that unanswered questions about their shared past may soon demand clarity.

Friday, December 19, 2025: Unity, revelations, and news that spreads

The week closes with the Articulettes standing firmly together as Sharon Winger and Tracy Tyler support Anita during a vulnerable moment. Leslie shares a bonding experience with Peaches before delivering shocking information about the Dupree family to Ted, leaving him stunned once again.

Elsewhere, Dani receives an update from Nicole that is likely to ripple through her personal life. As alliances strengthen and secrets circulate, the episode sets the stage for fallout that could reshape relationships across Fairmont Crest.

Catch Beyond the Gates on CBS.