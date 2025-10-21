Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole apologizes to her mom, Vanessa challenges Joey, and Eva meets a mysterious new flirt

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

What to expect from the upcoming October 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming October 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride will meet with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, and have an important conversation with him. Vanessa would ask him to do something challenging, and the plot hints that he might end up being up to it. Recently on the show, Vanessa had asked Joey to give him some space for her to be able to mourn the death of her husband, Doug McBride. Joey had tried to call off their relationship, but Vanessa had been extremely offended. In the coming episode of the show, spoilers reveal that Joey will end up trying to safeguard his relationship with her. Both of them will also have to be extremely careful so as not to reveal the details of their romantic relationship to the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, especially Vanessa’s son, Donnell McBride.

On Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson will have an extremely unpleasant encounter with Leslie Thomas and end up confronting her over her affair with Ted Richardson. Both of them would have an argument with each other, and things would verbally escalate. After their fight, Nicole would go over to her mother, Anita Dupree, at the Dupree mansion, and end up apologizing to her. Nicole would admit that she did not take into consideration that an altercation with Leslie could potentially end up causing a lot of trouble for the Dupree family members. She would come clean about how irrationally she had acted in the past as well and promise her mother that she would try to do better in the future. However, trouble regarding Leslie will continue to loom over the heads of the Duprees.

In addition to these developments on the show, spoilers and plot hints indicate that Eva Thomas will meet a handsome stranger in the coming episode of Beyond The Gates and flirt with him. The stranger would introduce himself as Izaiah Hawthorne to Eva; however, she would not be made aware of the fact that he is Jacob Hawthorne’s brother and Elon Hawthorne’s son.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.