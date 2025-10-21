Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 21, 2025, Tuesday

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Jeopardy! aired its latest episode, filled with neck-to-neck competition and strategic gameplay. Fans eagerly awaited to see who would come out on top as the evening’s contestants, Tom, Elyse, and Dargan, faced off.
Tom Devlin won the 32nd episode from season 42. Tom won the Final round despite Dargan Ware's strong challenge. A thrilling game that saw a big lead change in Double Jeopardy led to his win. Tom will defend his title tomorrow.
The Jeopardy round featured categories such as World Landmarks, Crudités, Words For The People, and Movie Prequels. Tom Devlin started the game outstandingly, answering 11 questions and hitting a True Daily Double to take a big lead.
The scores were:
Tom led Jeopardy with 18 correct answers and one incorrect answer. Dargan made 10 correct answers and 2 incorrect ones, while Elyse made 2 and 1.
The scores were:
Dargan rallied in Double Jeopardy. Despite being far behind, he found both Daily Doubles quickly. Correct answers earned him $17,600, putting him in first place.
The categories in this round included The President’s Presents, Celebrities, and In Da Club.
By the end of Double Jeopardy:
The Final Jeopardy clue came in the category U.S.A.
The clue reads: “When area codes were introduced, 3 very populous areas got the ones quickest to dial: these 3 codes.”
The correct response: What are 212, 213 & 312?
The contestants all failed this Triple Stumper. Tom became the champion after Dargan's cover bet netted him $8,600.
Here are the final scores:
Tom will be returning tomorrow to defend his win, having earned $22,599 on his first day.
Jeopardy! Round:
Categories: World Landmarks; Crudités; Words For The People; This, That & The Other Thing; Movie Prequels; Autumn Leaves
Tom: 11 correct responses, including a True Daily Double, jumping to a significant lead.
Break Stats after 15 clues:
Interviews:
Post-Jeopardy Round Stats:
Scores:
Double Jeopardy! Round:
Categories: The President’s Presents; Celebrities; Starts With A Doubled Vowel; Science; In Da Club; Get Rich Or Die Tryin’
Dargan: Found both Daily Doubles, answered correctly, earning $17,600, and took the lead.
Post-Double Jeopardy Stats:
Scores going into Final Jeopardy:
Final Jeopardy:
Category: Triple Stumper
Dargan: Made a cover bet but ended with a significant loss.
Final Scores:
Tom will defend his title tomorrow, promising more excitement. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock via the local ABC network station.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!