Jeopardy! recap : What happened when Will Riley went for win no. 5?

Ken Jennings, host of Jeopardy! (Image Via Getty)

The December 12 episode of Jeopardy! saw the reigning champion, Will Riley, returning with Madelyn Dawson and Trey Hart.

Madelyn Dawson is a writer and editor from Staten Island, New York, Trey Grant is a grant writer from Paluma, California.

Host Ken Jennings also talked about Will’s winning streak in the episode and stated if he wins for the fifth time, he will be competing in Tournament of Champions.

He stated:

“Following his very first runaway win in the yesterday’s game our champion Will Riley now finds himself in a position to lock up a spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions if he clinches a fifth win today.”

But in the latest episode, Riley could not keep up and lost the game to Trey Hart.

Trey won $24,100 at the end of the show.

Jeopardy! recap: Trey Hart ended Will Riley’s winning streak

Will Riley competed with two new contestants with a 4-day cash winning of $77,403.

Before the show host Ken Jennings informed the contestants that whosoever will win today’s game will face a bit of “hiatus.”

He stated:

“We are moving into our post season next week, starting with second chance competition that begins Monday.”

The first round was Jeopardy round with Cities by Historic Events, Greek Mythology, Seafood, Let’s Start a Hip Hop Group, and M.C and Hype Man categories.

In this round, Will did not do very well as he could not answer the first four questions.

His first win came when he correctly answered a question about the group of rappers who bonded over philosophy and kung fu films.

Trey still was going strong when Will answered the second question of the day correctly.

The question was a word about any product that is in tip-top condition.

Will correctly answered “Mint condition.”

After Trey and Will were fighting for the top spot, Ken Jennings announced the daily double.

Will betted just $5 on this. Ken humorously stated:

“You love seafood stew so much you are willing to do at $5.”

That was a wise move on Will’s part, as he lost those $5 after giving a wrong answer.

In the second round, Trey was at the top of the leaderboard.

He won $6,400 whereas Will was at $4,795 and Madelyn at $1,800.

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories were bodies of water, novels, rhyme time, modern two-letter initials, movie lines and Phoenicia.

By the end of this round Trey was still leading with $19,600.

Will was at $10,395, and Madelyn was at the bottom with $900.

Ken Jennings told contestants:

“This is not over yet. Trey’s got a big lead but Final Jeopardy will decide things.”

In the final round Will Riley wrote:

“What is beats me?”

His answer was wrong, but since he did not bet any money on it, he saved his $10,395.

Trey answered correctly by writing:

“What is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer?”



He won $24,100 and became Jeopardy! Champion.

During the show, Trey also shared that he is a part-time trivia host.

He stated:

“ Years ago, a good friend of mine, Liz Hood, she will be very happy that I said her name. She was a bar trivia host hiring manager. She was having a hard time getting a host for a bar near my house. I told her as a favor to her that I would help her out. And then yeah, for 5 years I was writing grant by day and then once a week trivia hosting.”

