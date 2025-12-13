Fawn Weaver net worth: Uncle Earnest CEO's fortune explored amid backlash over viral interaction video

Fawn Weaver has continued working with many other organizations and companies over the years (Image via Getty)

Fawn Weaver is creating headlines due to a viral video featuring her interaction with an individual at an event. The Shade Room posted a glimpse of the same on Saturday, December 13. However, the other individual’s identity has not been revealed.

Notably, the entrepreneur’s response to the man was criticized on different platforms. Weaver was initially spotted greeting the individual, following which the latter questioned her about whether she remembered him, adding that they had been together in the same class from 6th to 8th grade.

However, Fawn went to the other side and told everyone:



“Could I tell you all that this man just said, ‘Could you remember me?’”



People standing near Fawn Weaver started laughing immediately after she spoke. The man was still standing behind her, telling the author that he was being serious about the claim. The Nearest Green Foundation founder responded:



“He’s being serious, though? Are you being serious? I do not. I’m sorry. I don’t remember the 6th, the 7th, or the 8th grade.”









Fawn eventually hugged the man in the end, who walked away from the spot. The former has gained recognition as the CEO of Grant Sidney Inc. and the chief historian of the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. According to Forbes magazine, she even boasts a fortune of $480 million.

Meanwhile, Fawn Weaver has apologized for her reaction through Instagram, sharing a full video of the event. Fawn clarified that she watched everything and understands why the man “felt dismissed.”

She claimed that she attended three different schools during the period that was mentioned by the man, which initially made her believe that it was a joke.



“Once I realized it wasn’t, I apologized for not remembering him from 35 years ago, hugged him, and moved on. What I can say is this: I remember every teacher, classmate, member of my church, and neighbor who showed me kindness during that season of my life - when the world felt especially hard, a season that ultimately led me to move out on my own at 15 and drop out of high school,” Weaver continued.



Fawn Weaver has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years: Career and other details explored







The Shelbyville, Tennessee, native has had a long list of experiences in different fields. In May 2024, her name was also added to the list of the Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes magazine.

As mentioned, Fawn Weaver’s association with the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has made her famous among the general public. The company’s value was estimated at $900 million a few months before Forbes’ list was revealed.

They have previously acquired the ownership of an estate called Domaine Saint Martin.

The company’s formation was a result of Fawn discovering the history of a man named Nathan “Nearest” Green.

Nathan was the one who helped Jack Daniel’s in creating a whiskey brand, but was never mentioned in the credits. During an interview with Essence magazine, Weaver recalled her meeting with Green’s family, saying that they wanted to see his name on a bottle.

Fawn said that the basic intention was to ensure that Nathan’s descendants could get help in terms of their education. She further stated:



“Rather than randomly focusing on kids from across the country, I said I’ll just focus on one family. And bringing it back to the legacy of excellence that their ancestors started. It continued for a couple of generations but I believe that somewhere along the line, they forgot. They were not living up to the same ideals from the work ethic and in terms that level of excellence as Nearest and his children and his grandchildren.”



Apart from working for this company, Fawn Weaver has been a TED Speaker and additionally gained recognition as the bestselling author of The New York Times and USA Today.

Her LinkedIn page says that she went to Harvard Business School and later enrolled at the University of Alabama.

Fawn Weaver’s journey dates back to the time when she formed FEW Entertainment and served as a minority partner and business manager for G. Garvin’s LLC.

For three years, she was the manager of the Viceroy Hotel Group. Weaver joined the same position at the Dimension Development Co.

As per the LinkedIn profile, she remains a member of organizations like WomenExecs on Boards and YPO.

Furthermore, she is also a board member of Endeavor for the last four years. Fawn even wrote books such as Happy Wives Club: One Woman’s Worldwide Search for the Secrets of a Great Marriage.