America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell opens up about Botox regrets and wellness experiments

Simon Cowell (Image via Getty)

Simon Cowell, a judge on America's Got Talent, has laid bare his missteps with Botox and fillers, alongside ventures into blood-filtering treatments that he claims reverse the years.

In a December 2025 chat with the Daily Mail, he owned up to the excesses. He said:



“I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that. I look at myself sometimes and go, ‘Oh God, I look s***.’ Sometimes I think I look okay. I’m more about, ‘Is it real?’ I guess that authenticity was my main thing.”​



He traced the turning point to a mirror moment years back, recounted in a 2022 Sun interview. Cowell recalled:



“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”



His son Eric's reaction sealed the shift. “Eric was in hysterics,” he noted of the boy's dismay at the altered face.



“Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”​



Now 66, Cowell swears by inner cleansing over surface tweaks. In British GQ that same December, he detailed a Spanish clinic visit. He said:



“I went to a wellness clinic in Spain called The Sha ... they have a machine, which filters, I think it's either your blood or blood plasma. It comes out of your body through these tubes, takes about three and a half hours, and it apparently removes all the toxins.”



Pain marked the process, yet conviction followed. He continued,



“Whether you are inhaling, I don't know, bad pollution or whatever, I'm sure that pretty bad things are in our blood system. So I'm now a great believer of age from the inside rather than the surface. Botox is great, but it's what's on the inside that really matters.”​



A November 2025 New York Times piece caught him musing on cryonics before fatherhood intervened. He said,



“I did think for a while: We’re all going to eventually, unfortunately, die. What if then I’ll just freeze myself?”



Details of decapitation changed his mind. He added:



“Then someone told me they chop your head off, and I think your brain’s frozen. So then the idea of coming back as some kind of robot in 3,000 years time, it’s like: Forget it.”​



America's Got Talent Judges' path from fillers to fitness

America's Got Talent commands Cowell's stage presence through season 19 quarterfinals in August 2024, where he sat poised at Pasadena's bench, scrutinizing acts under bright lights.

The role, ongoing since 2016 alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, demands vigor he now draws from regimen shifts.

A 2020 e-bike tumble fractured his back, requiring six hours of surgery and metal rods. “It was painful, it wasn’t great,” he told Today in May 2023.



“However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards. Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason.”​



By November 2025, The Sun heard claims of reversal. He credits more exercise, less stress, and supplements, alongside the blood rinse. Cowell repeated,



“I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it, and then they put it back into your body.”



Eric, now 11, born to fiancée Lauren Silverman, anchors the change. Fatherhood softened his America's Got Talent edge, too.

In a 2022 interview with Fox, he linked empathy to parenting. He said,



“I have a son, and it has given me much more empathy for younger performers. The reality is that you want everyone to thrive. I just get frustrated when people do not perform well.”​



Earlier probes included a 2018 thread lift, which he called a “sewing bioplastic-infused thread” facelift. He told outlets,



“There’s lots of things you can do now. You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell, but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap.”



Thousands of Botox units followed over the years, until dissolution.



“One day, I saw a picture of myself and thought, Oh God, I look like a real weirdo. So I had everything dissolved.”



No facelift, he insists in recent denials.​

America's Got Talent live shows in 2023 and 2024 captured a leaner frame, post-accident and post-filler.

A second e-bike mishap in 2022 added a wrist splint and facial wounds, yet he persisted.

December 2025 brings Netflix's Simon Cowell: The Next Act, scouting boy bands, where wellness fuels the hunt. Clean eating—veggies, water—replaces old habits.

Eric's laughter at dogs and Disney binds the man who once chased ratings ruthlessly. He reflected,



“Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work - I was obsessed with it. I got to that point where everything was about, 'If you're not rating against this, then you're a failure,' and I stopped enjoying what I was doing, and I was miserable the whole time.”​



Simon Cowell’s arc on America's Got Talent mirrors the pivot: from filler regrets to filtered blood, Botox to balance.

The judge who once dismissed tones in seconds now seeks inner renewal, son at the heart.

Stay tuned for more updates.