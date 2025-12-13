Why is Charlie Puth calling out Elon Musk? Musician reports house-shaking blasts in Santa Barbara

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Ashley Puth attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Charlie Puth has criticized the high volume of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches. The We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner in a December 10, 2025, tweet claimed that the rockets launched near his Santa Barbara, California, home had caused violent vibrations that had frightened his pregnant wife, Brooke.

"Hi @elonmusk …these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara."

He added:

"This one at 3 am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/."

SpaceX, in a December 10, 2025, press release, warned that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura might experience “one or more sonic booms” during the launch of 27 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

They added:

"This was the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and now 15 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean."

They wrote in conclusion:

"There was a possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experienced depended on weather and other conditions."

Elon Musk, at the time of writing this article, had not responded to Puth on X.

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke, are expecting a baby in March 2026

The Attention hitmaker and Brooke, who tied the knot in 2024, are expecting their first child together.

The singer and songwriter had announced the good news whilst appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2025. He said on the show:

"We’re expecting a baby in March. I’m gonna be a dad. I was told not to reveal the gender.”

He added:

“I hope baby likes music, because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”

Charlie Puth had featured his pregnant wife in the music video of his latest single Changes and explained that it was the:

"perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colourful part of my life, which happens to be right now."

Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX.

