“The day of Selena’s wedding? LMAOOO he’s obsessed”: Netizens react to Charlie Puth performing ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ at Blue Note Jazz Club

Charlie Puth opened his four-night residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club on Thursday, presenting a blend of unreleased material and fresh arrangements of his most popular songs. The performance, held at the iconic venue, marked a shift in direction for the singer-songwriter as he previewed tracks from an upcoming album while reinterpreting earlier hits.

Charlie Puth performs “We Don’t Talk Anymore” at Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC. pic.twitter.com/YZEved9i9e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 28, 2025

"the day of selena’s wedding? LMAOOO he’s obsessed," an X user reacted.

In March 2016, Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez denied dating, though Puth later admitted to Billboard that it was brief but impactful, leaving him hurt. Around the same time, he also took shots at Justin Bieber during a live performance.

Mixed fan reactions to Charlie Puth’s Blue Note Performance

Online reactions to Charlie Puth’s Blue Note Jazz Club performance were mixed, blending admiration with playful commentary.

"the songs that has saved the career of its flopper LMAO!!" an X user commented.

"That must’ve been a vibe Charlie Puth’s voice is perfect for an intimate jazz setting," another reacted.

Some users praised his voice and noted how well it fit the intimate jazz setting, while others revisited his past connection with Selena Gomez, tying it humorously to the timing of her wedding.

"the ache of a breakup and the awkwardness of not on speaking terms anymore.... SG does well in such scenarios," one wrote.

"charlie is married too, it's the fans that keep bringing up the past," another said.

"selena had his past men choked on her wedding day. oh Godlena, you will always be on top!" another said.

"Charlie bringing vibes to Blue Note feels unreal," one wrote.

Charlie Puth debuts upcoming tracks and jazz arrangements at Blue Note Performance

Puth started the night by sharing new songs, including Changes and Beat Yourself Up. Changes had a nostalgic vibe, while Beat Yourself Up offered an upbeat funk groove with lyrics about embracing yourself. These tracks teased the variety of listeners can expect from his upcoming album.

Charlie Puth revamped a few of his old hits, adding jazz elements and performing them with a live band and supporting vocalists. He included songs like See You Again and We Don’t Talk Anymore, stretching them out with instrumental solos, improvised sections, and playful vocals. These new arrangements aligned with Puth’s goal to present the songs in a way closer to his original ideas before studio work changed how they ended up sounding.

"These are how the songs were originally meant to be played," Charlie Puth said at an intimate New York club show. “And then you get advice from record-label head number one, two, and three, and then you dye your hair, and suddenly you’re a completely different person. This is truly just me tonight. It took 10 years to figure it out, but everyone has their own journey.”

A standout moment of the evening featured Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who has had a big influence on Puth's music. Wearing a sharp suit that contrasted with Puth’s laid-back outfit, Edmonds spoke highly of Puth before performing duets with him on Whip Appeal and I’ll Make Love to You. The performance highlighted how the night mixed timeless classics with modern twists.

Puth often spoke to the crowd, looking back on his ten years in the music world. He called the show a truer version of his artistic self and focused on how his creative path has changed over the years.

The show included longer jams, solos, and moments of improvisation that emphasized the band’s skill and Puth’s talent on the keyboard. Puth thanked the crowd for sticking with him and shared his excitement about this fresh chapter in his career.

The Blue Note residency, lasting four nights, acts as an early look at Puth’s next album and highlights his move toward performing live jazz-style versions of his music.