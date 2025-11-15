"CAROLINE IS FUMING": Big Brother UK fans react to Richard Storry winning the series

Richard from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 came to a grand conclusion on Friday, November 14, 2025, when 60-year-old Richard Storry made history by becoming the show’s oldest-ever winner.

He walked away £100,000 richer, while Elsa and Jenny finished in second and third places respectively.

The other finalists, Cameron, Emily, and Tate, took fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Big Brother UK fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Richard becoming the winner.

While many celebrated his feat and rejoiced in his achievement, others wondered how Caroline must have felt to see Richard champion the show.

The duo had a tense relationship during their stay in the house, with fans calling out Caroline for bullying Richard on various fronts.

Caroline not only called Richard “boring as f**k,” but also commented on his weight, calling him a “skinny bloke who eats a lot.” Meanwhile, Richard chose not to reciprocate to her remarks.

Caroline even branded Richard as “antichrist,” seemingly aimed at his Christian faith, and later described him as an unamusing version of “Mr. Bean.”

Despite everything, Richard emerged victorious, and fans flooded X to congratulate him.

“RICHARD DID IT!!! HE WON THE WHOLE SERIES AND CAROLINE IS FUMING. The best result we could have gotten. Our oldest public winner in Big Brother UK history,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans applauded Richard’s victory while taking jabs at Caroline.

“RICHARD BB2025 WINNER CAROLINE FOUND SOBBING IN THE CORNER,” a fan wrote.

“Caroline has to sit and watch Richard talk about being the winner and being £100,000 richer,” another one commented.

“The look of a man who was not meant to be a housemate, bullied everyday by Caroline, always wearing normal day clothes and took himself to bed every night to read his bible who has just won big brother and realised how much the nation love him. Richard my king,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“RICHARD IS THE OFFICALLY THE OLDEST HOUSEMATE TO WIN BIG BROTHER, I AM SO HAPPY FOR HIM AND HE DESERVES IT SO MUCH,” a person wrote.

“THE STORRY HAD A HAPPY ENDING. Absolutely THRILLED for Richard. Oldest Big Brother winner ever at and beat an influencer in the final two? If this doesn't send a very LOUD message to casting producers for next year I don't know what does,” another netizen commented.

“Richard is i think one of my favorite big brother winners of the season i watched internationally! such a sweet kind goofy older man <3,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Richard shares his excitement about winning, calling the achievement “absolutely crazy”

Before the results were announced, Richard took a moment and told his co-stars that his experience in the house had been the “most bonkers” and “extraordinary” thing he had ever done in his life.

He further appreciated his fellow housemates, thanking them for the “magnificent ride” he had on the show.

After this, Big Brother UK hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu declared the winner’s name, taking Richard by surprise. He was visibly surprised by the outcome, as he exited the house expressing his gratitude to the Big Brother UK team for everything.

After stepping onto the stage, where he was greeted by fans’ applause and cheers, AJ asked him to express his feelings about winning the series.

“Absolutely crazy,” he responded.

He later reflected on his time in the Big Brother UK house, where he joked that his interactions with Caroline made him realize there was still good in the world.

With that, Big Brother UK 2025 ended. However, the series’ hosts announced during the finale that applications for Big Brother UK 2026 were now open.

Will urged viewers to head to the official website to register if they thought they had what it takes to be an “iconic housemate.”

Stay tuned for more updates.