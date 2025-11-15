Did Joy Behar get injured by an iPad? The View co-host shares health update after returning to the show

Joy Behar attends the "Rock & Roll Man" Off Broadway Opening Night at New World Stages on June 21, 2023 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Joey Behar recently opened up about her brief hiatus from The View, sharing she "dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe."

Upon her return to the show on Friday, November 14, Behar showed her bandaged foot to the audience, stating:

"Now, I've been off for a few days, as you might have noticed. Well, here's what happened. So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe. What they do is they put the toes together because it's broken. And it's very, very, very painful. I cannot recommend you dropping anything on your toe."

When cohost Ana Navarro asked, "Wasn't Sunny [Hostin] trying to talk you into a bigger iPad just a few weeks ago?" Behar humorously responded:

"Yes, she was. Very sadistic of you."

The 83-year-old, who typically takes Mondays off, was absent from the show on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, prompting fans to question what had happened.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg reassured viewers that Joy would return, without elaborating. "Joy is out today, hopefully she'll be back tomorrow," said Goldberg.

Goldberg shared more about Joy's absence on Wednesday.

"Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to The View, y’all! Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow."

Furthermore, Joy's co-host, Sunny Hostin, shared that her husband, an orthopaedic surgeon, offered to help assess Joy's injury.

"Manny and I hear that Joy has dropped his iPad on her foot. So I texted Joy, and I said, 'Manny’s having office hours. Would you like him to go to your house to look at your foot?' And that didn't happen. But Manny said, 'Have her send me a picture of her foot.' And he asked Joy, 'Is there any swelling or bruising? Because that is a sign of a break.' She said, 'Absolutely not. No swelling, no bruising,'" Sunny recalled.

"I had none of those qualities": Joy Behar recalls her job as a receptionist at Good Morning America

In a segment of the aforementioned episode of The View, Joey Behar recalled her first ABC job in honour of Good Morning America's 50th anniversary. She worked as a receptionist at the ABC series from 1979 to 1982.

"I think what makes a good receptionist is if you’re polite, if you have a malicious voice. You should be tactful, efficient. Pleasant to be around. I had none of those qualities. That didn’t stop me from taking the job being a receptionist in 1979," she recalled.

She went on to share that she would receive calls from people with "all sorts of questions" that she couldn't answer.

"The calls would range from, 'Can I have the recipe to Julia Childs’ soufflé?’ to ‘Where is Joan Lunden?’ "

Joy further humorsly suggested that Good Morning America was "lucky to have me there.

"You know, as far as I was concerned, they were lucky to have me there. They knew that I was slated for bigger and better things, so they didn’t want to hold me back. That’s the spin."

The segment also featured Joy revisiting her role and humorously performing some of the tasks she used to do as a receptionist.

