How old is Pusha T's wife? Rapper and his partner set to welcome their second child

Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams are expecting their second child together. (Image by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dior)

Pusha T, 48, and his wife, Virginia Williams, 38, are expecting their second child, a baby boy. The Clipse rapper, born Terrence Thornton, shared the celebratory news on Instagram on Friday, November 14, through some beautiful snaps with his family.

The first slide in the carousel shows Virginia, holding her baby bump with one hand while clicking a mirror selfie with the other. Pusha and Virginia's firstborn son, Nigel Brixx, also makes an appearance in the frame.

The second slide captures Virginia holding their son Nigel's hand while the little one excitedly looks at the camera. Nigel adorably guards his mother's baby bump in the third slide as they walk through what seems to be an art gallery. The final snap shows Pusha T's wife, Virginia, carefully holding her bump while smiling at the camera.

Pusha also penned a heartwarming message in the caption. Addressing his son, Nigel, the rapper wrote:

"You ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!! New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother…I hope you are ready."

He added:

"It's time to share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you."

Pusha T seemingly referred to his brother, Malice, whom Nigel seemingly calls "Uncle Mookie", and assured the 5-year-old of the joys of brotherhood.

The rapper also addressed his wife, Virginia, and thanked her for their second child. Pusha jokingly hoped he would not have to "change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose" and called Virginia a "Supermom" in flattery. He wrote:

"You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all."

Pusha T announced their baby is due in Spring 2026. Virginia also shared the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram:

"2nd masterpiece on the way…"

Pusha T and Virginia Williams have been together for nearly two decades

Virginia Williams is the co-founder of the Black Girls Tennis Club, a nonprofit organization, and Get Well Soon, a Virginia-based social club in Norfolk.

Pusha T met his wife, Virginia Williams, at a party celebrating the release of Clipse's second studio album, Hell Hath No Fury, in 2006. He said in a 2022 Brides interview:

​"I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, Va. The rest was history!"