"Literally anything but the Epstein files" - Trump's decision to declassify records related to Amelia Earhart's final flight perplexes the internet

About two months back Donald Trump ordered the release of documents related to aviator Amelia Earhart. According to reports by The Hill, the federal government has started releasing the files. This sparked questions in the minds of netizens on social media. Many wondered that the federal government is releasing everything but the Epstein files.

The documents reportedly include reports, maps, messages and other materials tracing the aviator's flight. Here are some popular responses found on social media with the release of the new documents related to Earhart. One user tweeted,

"Literally anything but the epstein files. How anyone cannot think this is absolutely hilarious is beyond me."

"A bunch of government reports stating they search for her and found nothing. Just another distraction. #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles," added a tweet.

"Amelia Earhart deserves better than to be Trump's last ditch attempt at a distraction from the Epstein Files," noted a netizen.

A lot of netizens had a similar point of view. One user wrote on X,

"Hahahahhaa y'all are gonna have to give us something better than Amelia Earhart to distract us from Epstein."

"Epstein files? Best I can do is Amelia Earhart files sorry," wrote another one.

"While the files of America's aviation hero, Amelia Earhart, are historically newsworthy, Trump is so transparent in trying to deflect from the Epstein scandal that he is so irreparably tied to!🤔" explained a netizen.

What are the details about aviator Amelia Earhart that were released by the federal government?

In the year 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared into thin air after trying to fly around the world. It was speculated that they ran out of fuel and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. It was in January 1939; Earhart was declared officially dead. The "crash and skin" theory has been the most acceptable one.

According to the article, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began assembling the files after Trump ordered the same. Gabbard said,

"Under President Trump's leadership, we will continue the work to end the weaponization of intelligence and instead focus the Intelligence Community on finding the truth and telling the truth and ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people?"

Speaking of Amelia Earhart's disappearance, Donald Trump stated that the case has "captivated millions" over time. The US President further said,

"Amelia made it almost three-quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again."

An ODNI press release further suggested that details related to Amelia Earhart are yet to be released to the public. The press release further read,

"This initiative demonstrates President Trump's and his administration's commitment to rebuilding the American people’s trust in government agencies through increased transparency."

BBC Science Focus recalled the incident surrounding Amelia's trip. The outlet reported that the aviator had plans of becoming the first person to circumnavigate the globe around the equator. The journey was reportedly supposed to start from California and cover Central and South America, Africa, and Australia.

Donald Trump's decision to release the Amelia Earhart details has sparked major reactions on social media.