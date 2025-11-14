Nick Sortor claims the Democratic Party's official X account deleted their post claiming Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and made some claims about the official X account of the Democratic Party. Sortor claimed that the party, deleted their post suggesting that Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein back in 2017. Sortor further shared a screenshot indicating the same.

The detailed post by Nick Sortor read,

"🚨 BREAKING: The official X account of the Democrat Party has DELETED their post claiming President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. He was literally the President, dumba**es. You don't think someone would've noticed?! Trump should BANKRUPT the DNC for this."

Nick Sortor's tweet about The Democratic Party allegedly making false claims about Trump, (Photo via X/@nicksortor)

The tweet garnered massive traction on social media. More than 960K people viewed the tweet, and about 35K liked it. Many shared their opinions under the tweet, with some suggesting that the party must be sued for making such questionable claims about President Trump. One user tweeted,

"If you publish a false accusation about a public figure, you're still liable even after it’s deleted. Trump has every right to sue the DNC for defamation and actual malice here."

This tweet by Sortor surfaced around the time when Donald Trump had been threatening to sue anybody who defamed him.

Exploring more about the recent lawsuits filed by the Trump administration

In September 2025, Donald Trump filed a defamation suit against The New York Times. The initial $15 billion suit was dismissed by a federal judge. Last month, Trump submitted an amended complaint, which also asked for the same amount of compensatory damages.

The latest suit filed by the Trump administration has been against the BBC. The president claimed that the network has made "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" against him in a documentary. Following the billion-dollar lawsuit threat, the network was up for issuing an apology. The apology read,

"We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action."

Lawyers representing the BBC further revealed that BBC chair Samir Shah had sent a personal letter to Donald Trump. In the letter, they reportedly apologized for editing his speech on 6 January 2021. The network further added that while they admitted to the mistake, they believed that it was not a strong basis for a defamation suit.

The BBC received a letter from Trump's administration on Sunday. According to the letter, they sought a "full and fair retraction" of the documentary and an apology, as well as compensation from the network.

According to reports by Sky News, Donald Trump has a record of suing media houses. The outlet added that he had filed lawsuits against many networks like ABC, CBS, and CNN.

The record of suing parties was possibly what led many netizens to suggest the Trump administration file a lawsuit against the Democratic Party for the apparently deleted tweet.