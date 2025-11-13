"This is NOT journalism" - Anna Paulina Luna blasts Daily Mail over an article implying bikini-clad photos of her exist with Trump in his kitchen

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 04: Anna Paulina Luna appears on a panel discussion during a taping of "Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens on January 4, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen./Getty Images)

American politician Anna Paulina Luna reacted to an article published by The Daily Mail, relating to recently released Epstein documents. The heading of the article suggested that in the released emails, Epstein claimed that he had photos of Trump with "bikini-clad girls."

The cover image of the article was a collage of two photos. One was of Epstein and Donald Trump, and the other photo was of Luna. Anna Paulina Luna expressed deep displeasure with the usage of her image along with such a headline. On November 12, she bashed the outlet and tweeted,

"Daily Mail published a headline implying that photos exist of me in a bikini with Donald Trump in his kitchen, which is entirely untrue and defamatory. This is NOT journalism. It is defamation."

Her tweet became quite viral and gained about 80K views as well as more than 3.1K likes. Most agreed with her point and even suggested suing The Daily Mail. However, one netizen with the username @Rl_Jury shared a screengrab that seemingly showed the tagline of the photo that The Daily Mail apparently used. The caption just suggested that Luna was a part of the House Oversight Committee that released the emails.

The user tweeted,

"Show the tagline attached to the photo which you have deliberately cropped. Don't worry, I gotchu."

The aforementioned Daily Mail article currently has a different cover image. The current one is a collage of a photo of Trump and Epstein and a representative photo of a kitchen. However, further in the article, the photo of Anna Paulina Luna can be seen along with the aforementioned tagline.

Anna Paulina Luna said that she hoped all the files related to Epstein would get released soon

The investigation into Epstein documents has surfaced again with the recent release of thousands of files related to him. The files reportedly include emails and text exchanges that Epstein did with his friends and attorneys. On Wednesday, Anna Paulina Luna said that she hoped all the documents related to the case get released soon.

For the unversed, Luna is a part of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which has already played a role in releasing a few documents related to the Epstein case. Luna reportedly said that she was up for seeing a list getting released to the public. According to her, the list should contain details about "the alleged perpetrators and criminals that were engaged in the trafficking of victims."

Luna additionally said,

"I've been on this train since the beginning and pushing for this, even when it wasn't politically popular. But also at the same time, I do think that it's wrong for people to use this to smear the president."

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have received emails in which Trump's name was mentioned. According to the White House, the Democrats were "selectively" releasing emails. Luna said,

"The attempt, I think, to implicate the president in this is just not OK. I think the release that came out today is kind of an effort to distract from us reopening the government."

Jeffrey Epstein was a former financier who was further convicted as a sex offender.