China’s Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter captures rare image of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS while researchers wait for NASA's HiRISE photos

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS captured by the Tianwen-1 Mars Orbiter (Image via CNSA)

New images of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which was reportedly observed for the first time on July 1, 2025, have surfaced, adding another dimension to the ongoing studies regarding the object.

On November 6, 2025, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) released images captured on October 3, 2025, by the Tianwen-1 Mars Orbiter, which was 28.96 kilometers away from the interstellar object.

The release of the images comes at a crucial stage as researchers await NASA to publish photos of 3I/ATLAS obtained by the HiRISE camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which have been postponed due to the U.S. government shutdown.

According to Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, the HiRISE photos are high in resolution and are “about 3 times better than the Hubble Space Telescope image from July 21, 2025.”

However, while researchers and enthusiasts await NASA’s response, the CNSA made headlines by releasing new images of the interstellar object.

The CNSA report stated that the image disclosed shows “the comet’s distinctive features, consisting of a nucleus and a surrounding coma, with a diameter reaching several thousand kilometers.”

They added that the successful observation of 3I/ATLAS was an “important extension of Tianwen-1,” as it provided “technical experiments and accumulated experience for Tianwen-2’s asteroid exploration.”

More details on Tianwen-1’s successful observation of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS







The Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter entered the orbit of Mars in February 2021. It relies on the High Resolution Imaging Camera (HiRIC) to make its observations.

The HiRIC features a primary mirror with a diameter of 38.7 centimeters, which has lower resolution compared to the 50-centimeter aperture of the HiRISE camera.

Regardless, the released HiRIC images show the nucleus of the interstellar object and its surrounding coma.

However, because the resolution is not as high as that of HiRISE, the images are fuzzy. But even then, CNSA researchers utilized the data to develop an animation of the potential trajectory of 3I/ATLAS based on a series of 30-second images.

According to CNSA:



“Data acquired by a high-resolution camera was received, processed, and displayed by a ground-based application system.”



The CNSA added that the Tianwen-1 team took measures and made preparations for the observation of 3I/ATLAS in early September.

However, their mission faced challenges due to the “vast distance of the celestial body,” its high speed, dim brightness from Mars’ orbit, and more.

Consequently, researchers had to consistently rework the orbiter’s attitude and its imaging strategies.

The CNSA further stated that the “optical payload carried by the Tainwen-1 orbiter” was developed to capture images of the bright surface of Mars.

Consequently, it was the camera’s first attempt at capturing an object that is 10,000 to 100,000 times dimmer than the Martian surface.

NASA to release HiRISE photos of 3I/ATLAS after the government reopens, says Anna Paulina Luna

According to Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna’s X post on November 3, she had reached out to NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy on October 31 to request that the organization release the HiRISE images of the interstellar object.

The letter to Duffy read:



“I write to request the release of specific observational data related to 3I/ATLAS, recently captured by NASA missions, as well as additional information on interstellar objects and meteors of scientific interest. This information is of great importance to advancing understanding of interstellar visitors and their interaction with our solar system.”



On November 6, 2025, she posted another X update, revealing that she had “a good conversation with @NASA regarding 3I/ATLAS.” According to her update, they will release images and data “as soon as the government reopens.”

Stay tuned for more updates.