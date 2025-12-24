Is M*A*S*H leaving Hulu? Reasons explored and different streaming platforms to watch this series

Hulu (Image via Getty)

M*A*S*H is set to leave Hulu, and for good. This is because the streaming platform itself will cease to exist as a separate identity from early 2026 when its integration into Disney+ will be completed.

Plans were announced in August 2025 to fully combine Hulu and Disney+ into a single, unified streaming app in 2026, giving viewers access to more content in one place. This move follows Disney officially becoming the sole owner of Hulu in June 2025 after which the company outlined its long-term strategy to merge the services more seamlessly.

Hulu is home to a wide range of non-original TV shows and movies while also producing a strong slate of original content. Its most popular original series include The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, The Kardashians and Nine Perfect Strangers.

In addition to television, Hulu has released original films such as Palm Springs, The United States vs Billie Holiday, Fire Island and White Men Can’t Jump, showcasing its growing presence in both scripted series and feature films.

Disney has confirmed that a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app experience will arrive sometime in 2026 though executives have not revealed an exact launch date for the combined platform. However, integration has already begun, and M*A*S*H is likely going be be among the chosen show that shifts network.

Where to watch M*A*S*H apart from Hulu?

M*A*S*H is available to rent on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu. Once rented users typically have a set time to start and finish watching.

Exploring the plot of M*A*S*H

M*A*S*H may be labeled a situation comedy, but its plot consistently defied simple categorization, emerging as one of television’s earliest and most effective dramedies. Set during the Korean War the series follows the doctors, nurses and medics of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital as they work tirelessly in 26-minute weekly episodes to save the lives of critically wounded soldiers.

The emotional toll of constant death, suffering and chaos looms large through the show. To survive psychologically the characters rely on humor—cracking jokes in the operating room, pulling elaborate pranks and indulging in wildly unmilitary behavior.

These antics provide the show’s comedy but they are never meant to trivialize war. As journalist Peggy Herz aptly observed, the characters do not laugh at war; they laugh to keep despair at bay because war is always present.

Beneath the humor lies a powerful antiwar message. Though officially set in Korea many viewers interpreted the show as a commentary on the Vietnam War reflecting contemporary attitudes toward conflict and authority. However the producers maintained that the series was about war in a broader universal sense.

Over its 11-season run M*A*S*H used its dramedy format to confront pressing social issues including military bureaucracy, racism, gender bias, alcoholism, drug abuse and homosexuality, often through satire and deeply human storytelling. True to its name—“mobile”—the 4077th continually faced change both in location and personnel. Yet through shifting circumstances the series remained faithful to its core: blending comedy, drama and social commentary to portray the enduring human cost of war.

