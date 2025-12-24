"I wanna have a future": Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Pinkydoll talks things out with Jaquae about keeping their relationship a secret

Love & Hip Hop: Miami stars Jaquae and PinkyDoll attend PinkyDoll's Video Game Release Party on July 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 7, which premiered on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, saw Jaquae arriving at Pinkydoll's party with Sonyae, leading to an explosive outburst between Pinkydoll and Sonyae.

Episode 8 of the VH1 series, titled "Guilt By Association," witnessed Pinkydoll kicking things and getting triggered at the event, forcing Sonyae to exit eventually and creating a scene in front of the industry public.

However, Pinkydoll confronts Jaquae the morning after the event, about the fallout from what was supposed to be a celebratory night. Jaquae opens up about his hesitation from a toxic ex-relationship and apologizes, leading to a delicate reconciliation.

The couple discusses the conflicts, jealousy, their relationship secrecy and past heartbreaks, along with future dreams over beer, with Pinkydoll admitting to Jaquae,

“I wanna have a future with you... I want to get kid with you. I want to get married with you. Because I love you.”

Here's what the Love & Hip Hop: Miami couple discussed in the latest episode

The scene in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 7 begins with Pinkydoll addressing the previous night's fallout:

“Last night was supposed to be an event to celebrate my success. Instead, I lost control and embarrassed myself in a room in front of important people. Was it worth it to fight with Sonye and force Jackway to claim me? I'm so f***ed, Hoodly, because it worked.”

As she goes inside the bedroom and greets Jaquae casually with a beer, tension resurfaces as Jaquae brings up the previous night:

“So let's talk about, you know, what happened last night. I worked very hard on this event. You know what I mean?” Pinkydoll fires back, “What it has to do with the bitch that you brought yesterday? So, are you f***ing with her?”

Jaquae denies it: “Not at all,” he insists, explaining,

"So look, I've been trying to communicate with you. We wasn't on the same page. Respectfully, you said that you want to start working on this music, right?” She snaps, “Yeah, but I didn't want to f*** with her.” He insists, “I said no, once again.” But she presses, “But did you bring her to make me jealous? Just be Straight up.”

Jaquae finally accepts his mistake and apologizes to her, admitting he was being petty. Pinkydoll warns him about not doing it again.

The conversation then shifts to another deep issue: Jaquae’s hesitation to publicly acknowledge their relationship. Pinkydoll explains how it makes her feel invisible, adding,

"I'm supposed to be a girl, and we walk into different places, and you're acting like, you know, we're not even together. And you know I don't like that.”

Jaquae argues that the secret is already out, saying, “You done told everybody. So it's not even like it's a secret now. Like we already.” But she cuts in, “I don't care about them. I wanna know how you feel.”

Jaquae then explains the baggage that's preventing him from accepting their relationship publicly:

“So that you understand where I'm coming from. I used to be in a relationship with someone who's very known, right? And I got my heart hurt."

Jaquae then acknowledges the consequences of their public drama in a confessional,

“Pinky definitely caught me off guard last night, though. All the extra stuff Pinky been doing lately, it can f*** up a lot of business,” he says, adding that now the truth is out, “I either gotta go with it or get it.” Pinkydoll pushes back hard, asking, “Why you have to put that on me? Make me suffer because your other relationship was s***. So you think that our relationship gonna be s*** too? So why be in a relationship? Why even bother?”

Jaquae says that she is looking at it the wrong way, and Pinkydoll admits that she wants to have a future with him and wants to marry and have kids with him, expressing her love.

Jaquae then owns his mistakes, telling the producers,

“Now that she's openly telling everybody, I'm not gonna make her look stupid. I really, truly love Pinky. I apologize for my actions.”

He says sorry to Pinkydoll, and she accepts it, leading to their reconciliation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 7.

Stay tuned for more updates.