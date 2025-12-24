Is Costco open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Full holiday hours guide for shoppers

Christmas week can feel rushed. There are gifts to buy, food to prepare, and last-minute items everyone suddenly remembers.
For many people, Costco is the go-to store for bulk groceries, party snacks, desserts, and household essentials.
That’s why one common question comes up every year: Is Costco open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
Here’s a simple breakdown so you can plan your shopping without stress.
Yes, Costco is open on Christmas Eve, but stores usually close earlier than normal.
Most Costco locations operate on reduced hours on December 24, often closing by 5:00 p.m. local time.
Some warehouses may close even earlier depending on location, staffing, and local rules.
If you’re planning to shop on Christmas Eve, it’s best to go earlier in the day. Mornings tend to be less crowded, and shelves are more likely to be fully stocked.
Because hours can vary, Costco recommends checking your local warehouse hours online or calling ahead before visiting.
No. Costco is completely closed on Christmas Day.
All Costco warehouses shut their doors on December 25 so employees can spend time with their families.
This is a company-wide closure, so you won’t find any open Costco locations on Christmas Day.
If Costco is part of your holiday prep, make sure to finish shopping by Christmas Eve.
Costco is known for closing on several major holidays each year. Besides Christmas Day, Costco is also closed on:
On days like Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and the day before Thanksgiving, stores are usually open but close early.
To make your trip easier:
Costco stores can get very busy during the holidays, so patience helps.
Costco is open on Christmas Eve with shorter hours and closed on Christmas Day.
If you need groceries, gifts, or party supplies, plan your visit ahead of time and don’t wait until the last minute.
