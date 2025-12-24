Is Costco open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Full holiday hours guide for shoppers

GRAYS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 5: A general view of a Costco Wholesale at Lakeside Retail Park on February 5, 2024 in Grays, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

​Christmas week can feel rushed. There are gifts to buy, food to prepare, and last-minute items everyone suddenly remembers.

For many people, Costco is the go-to store for bulk groceries, party snacks, desserts, and household essentials.

That’s why one common question comes up every year: Is Costco open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Here’s a simple breakdown so you can plan your shopping without stress.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, Costco is open on Christmas Eve, but stores usually close earlier than normal.

Most Costco locations operate on reduced hours on December 24, often closing by 5:00 p.m. local time.

Some warehouses may close even earlier depending on location, staffing, and local rules.

If you’re planning to shop on Christmas Eve, it’s best to go earlier in the day. Mornings tend to be less crowded, and shelves are more likely to be fully stocked.

Because hours can vary, Costco recommends checking your local warehouse hours online or calling ahead before visiting.

Is Costco open on Christmas Day?

No. Costco is completely closed on Christmas Day.

All Costco warehouses shut their doors on December 25 so employees can spend time with their families.

This is a company-wide closure, so you won’t find any open Costco locations on Christmas Day.

If Costco is part of your holiday prep, make sure to finish shopping by Christmas Eve.

Other Costco holidays to keep in mind

Costco is known for closing on several major holidays each year. Besides Christmas Day, Costco is also closed on:

Thanksgiving Day

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day

​

On days like Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and the day before Thanksgiving, stores are usually open but close early.

Tips for shopping at Costco before Christmas

To make your trip easier:

Go early in the morning to avoid long lines

Expect crowds, especially closer to December 24

Stock up a day or two earlier if possible

Double-check store hours for your location

​

Costco stores can get very busy during the holidays, so patience helps.

Costco is open on Christmas Eve with shorter hours and closed on Christmas Day.

If you need groceries, gifts, or party supplies, plan your visit ahead of time and don’t wait until the last minute.