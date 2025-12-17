Would Coscto be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates, and more explored

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: An employee delivers a row of shopping carts to the front of a Costco warehouse on April 4, 2025, in Hawthorne, California. Costco Wholesale Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the world with nearly 900 stores worldwide, achieved about $250 billion in sales in 2024 and has been negotiating with suppliers to cut prices, to help offset President Trump's tariffs. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

Costco will not be open on Christmas Day 2025. It will open on Christmas Eve for last-minute buyers to stock up for the holidays with scheduled store hours of 7 am to 5 pm. It was closed on Thanksgiving and Labor Day.

For Boxing Day, the stores will be open for shoppers to shop for exciting gifts for family and friends. Costco’s Christmas Day 2025 closure aligns with its tradition of shutting down on certain federal holidays and Easter Sundays yearly. This is to give employees the opportunity to celebrate with loved ones and family members.

Costco’s Christmas and Holiday offerings explored

The retail giant has some carefully curated products for members to enjoy for the holiday season. It has a selection of fireworks, indoor Christmas decorations, LEGO, Advent calendars, experience days, gift cards, food & wine gifts, and jewelry.

A press release from the warehouse retailer reads:

“Find everything you need for Halloween & Christmas from our exclusive selection at costco.co.uk Best wholesale prices for all members! Our curated assortment features classic decorations, trendy costumes, and creative party supplies to help you celebrate both holidays in style.”

It continues:

“Whether you are planning a spooky gathering or a winter wonderland event, you will discover unique options that blend these festive traditions. Moreover, our collection caters to all tastes, making it easy to find something memorable for any occasion. Enjoy seamless shopping and take advantage of our unbeatable member discounts on every purchase.”

With less than $20, you can pick up a holiday dress for school plays and recitals. A Yankee Candle gift set featuring small tumbler candles in balsam and cedar is also part of Costco’s offerings. A hand-painted statue of the Grinch, designed by Jim Shore, and metal gift boxes with LED lights are among Costco’s incredible offerings.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for informative articles.