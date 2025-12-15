Costco introduces new Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge: All you need to know

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: A sign hangs outside of Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a company memo, the company plans to increase pay for most of its hourly workers to more than $30-per-hour. This news comes as Costco Teamsters union members have voted in favor of a nationwide strike if a new contract deal isn't reached ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco is giving dessert lovers something new to talk about. The warehouse giant just dropped a peanut butter-chocolate fudge, playing up that crave-worthy mix of deep sweetness people keep coming back for - mixing two flavors most customers can't resist.

Fudge isn't stuck being plain chocolate anymore; fun twists have kept it around all year round - and this one fits right in. It gives a bold taste hit, feels fancy, yet you don't need to bake anything.

A new layered fudge is quickly becoming Costco's latest bakery standout

Costco is once again stirring buzz in its bakery section with the launch of a new Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge that's quickly drawing attention both in stores and online. This one hits store aisles with layers - dark chocolate on the bottom, then a hefty slab of creamy peanut butter topping. A light crisscross pattern gives it flair without going overboard, as reported by Allrecipes.

Folks are noticing how sharp it looks, sure - but what really grabs people is that tag: just under $14.99 bucks for a big 25-ounce block. It's got punchy peanut goodness that tastes real, not artificially sweet, while the cocoa part keeps things mellow and silky. Priced right, tasty enough for most palates, and popping off online, this new item might vanish fast if you wait too long to grab a tray.

As with lots of limited-time treats from bakeries, no one really knows how long Costco's Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge will stick around, which cranks up the hype as more people talk about it.

A big serving size along with cheap pricing - on top of tastes that hit right for hardcore peanut butter lovers or folks who just like a bit of chocolate - has made it catch on fast in stores. Online chatter keeps popping up, spreading fast, so this sweet bite's turning into one of those new go-to picks in Costco's bakery lineup - for now, anyway, until they run out.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!