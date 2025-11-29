When does Costco Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Costco Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco’s Cyber Monday 2025 sale will go live online on Monday, December 1, offering shoppers the chance to grab holiday deals from the comfort of home, as the event is online-only with no in-store promotions. Not only are there gadgets marked down, but also stuff like kitchen tools or kids’ toys show up cheaper now.

Earlier markdowns started on Halloween day, rolling into November with special rounds before hitting peak sales by mid-month. While Black Friday brought big cuts, the final wave lasts until Dec 1, wrapping up weeks of stepped discounts. If you missed earlier drops, here’s another shot at saving without stepping outside.

Costco Cyber Monday 2025 brings big online deals on tech, home, and gifts

The Cyber Monday sale of 2025 will see Costco members get immense online savings, but the deals will cut across all categories, including daily essentials and luxury gift items. The online-only event will take place on Monday, December 1, 2025, and will allow shoppers the comfort of earning discounts without accessing a warehouse.

Costco’s Cyber Monday 2025 sale brings big price cuts on tech, furniture, makeup, kids’ stuff, and digital gift cards. Grab a Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side by Side Refrigerator with $500 savings. The Henredon Murphy swivel chair drops to $299.99 when you save $70. Roborock’s QX Revo vacuum-mop combo hits $429.99 after $150 off, plus no delivery fee.

Score the Mason leather recliner - with power headrest - at $499.99 once $200 is knocked off. Centr’s folding treadmill needs no tools; it's $699.99 now with $300 saved. Gourmia’s giant 45-quart oven does air frying - it costs $159.99 and ships free. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe set includes a frother and pods, marked down $40. Vitamix Alta blender goes for $299.99 after $100 off, and also ships without charge.

KitchenAid stand mixer - 6 quarts, bowl-lift type - is cheaper by $100 if bundled. AirPods Gen 4 cut noise, priced at $99.99 until December 1, 2025. MacBook Pro 14-inch runs on M4 chip, holds 16GB RAM and 1TB storage - now $1,549.99 after $200 off. Apple Watch Ultra 3, GPS+Cellular model, lands at $799.99 following an $80 dip. Another MacBook Pro 14-inch uses M4 Pro, packs 24GB memory, keeps 1TB drive - $2,099.99 post $250 discount.

Mac mini powered by M4, offers 16GB memory and quarter TB storage - down to $479.99, saving $100. iPad Pro 11”, Wi-Fi only, 256GB space and M4 brain - holds steady at $699.99. Four Apple AirTags come together for $64.99 under one deal. PlayStation 5 Slim bundle comes with disc drive and controller - drops to $479.99 after $120 off. Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones - they're just $169.99 after $160 off.

Jewelry ranges from rings to necklaces - all up to $1,500 below original tags. Dyson Airwrap complete kit saves buyers $140 while tossing in free shipping. LEGO sets begin pricing at $49.99, depending on size, after markdowns apply. eGift cards pop up for places like Uber, AMC, Nordstrom, Shake Shack, and others, too.

