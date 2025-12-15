How is Taylor Swift handling aunt duties? Singer lifts future in-laws' daughter at Arrowhead Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift was spotted playing auntie to Travis Kelce's niece at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters were present at the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 14, to cheer on their uncle.

A TikTok video shared by Jessica Golich on Sunday showed Taylor Swift picking up one of the couple's older daughters and hoisting her up on her hip while watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in a VIP suite. Kylie Kelce was also by her side in the VIP suite, holding her and Jason's youngest.

The clip also shows the pop star smiling and cheering with the girls as they watch the game. Another clip shared on X, per The Mirror US, shows Swift picking up the same daughter for a cuddle. The pop star donned a beige and red patterned coat for the outing with her signature red lipstick.

Kylie and Jason Kelce are parents to four daughters: Wyatt, Elliott, Bennet, and Finnley. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram back in August.

The latest outing wasn't the first time Taylor Swift bonded with Travis Kelce's nieces. She shared on the New Heights podcast back in August how she had gotten close to the entire Kelce family, including Kylie and Jason Kelce's kids. She said that she introduced her cats Meredith Gret, Olivia Bension, and Benjamin Button to the kids.

She added that one of her goals was to prove to them that cats aren't poisonous, contrary to what their dad had allegedly told them.

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries premiered on Disney+ a day ahead of her birthday

Taylor Swift's six-episode The End of an Era series premiered on Disney+ on December 12, which is just a day before she turned 36 on December 13. The first two episodes of the series arrived at the same time on the premiere day and it showed a full display of Swift behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The documentary's opening scene showed Taylor Swift backstage during the tour's final show in December 2024. She is seen huddled with her backup dancers, telling them before the show:

"It's our job to make this look accidental, it's our job to make this effortless."

Swift covers various topics and events in the first two episodes of the docuseries. It features some of her planning stages and rehearsals with dancers and choreographers.

It also reveals several new things about the singer, including how she reacted to the stabbing incident during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England and the foiled terrorist attack on one of her Vienna shows.

Swift's family, Travis Kelce, and Ed Sheeran were also featured in the first two episodes of the docuseries.

Watch the first two episodes of Taylor Swift's The End of an Era on Disney+. Two new episodes arrive every week until December 26.