Which songs did Taylor Swift pick as her top favorites from her own catalog? Details explored

Taylor Swift opened up about her two favorite songs from her entire catalog. The pop superstar appeared on The late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, and was asked to name her top favorites.

But the pop star revealed that it's not an easy choice. She said:

"I think I require a little bit more time to, like, appreciate my work in a way, and it's constantly changing, right? It's a little too soon, but I will say I think No.1 is All Too Well, the 10-minute version."

The 10-minute version of All Too Well is from 2021's Red (Taylor's Version). It's her re-recorded version of the 2012 album Red. She said during the album's release that the song "has a story that is so sacred" to her and it was her favorite song from the record.

She also made a short film for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien.

Swift also name-dropped Mirrorball from her Folklore album as another favorite song of hers. Stephen Colbert initially asked Swift to name her top five songs from her catalog.

But she didn't divulge all of them. She did say that she's "obsessed" with her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries arrives on Disney+ on December 12

Taylor Swift joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Wednesday to promote her new docuseries on Disney+. The End of an Era is a six-part show documenting the last two years of her life during The Eras Tour.

It will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Swift's journey to bring the tour to five continents and a total of 149 shows.

That includes her planning stages before the stadium tour started, her preparations for her 3+ hour shows and setlist, rehearsals, and in-between moments before and after shows.

The End of an Era will also feature some of her most notable guests at The Eras Tour. Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, and Sabrina Carpenter will all make an appearance.

Travis Kelce is also featured in it, including his live performance onstage at Swift's London show in 2024.

Her dancers, backup singers, choreographers, styling team, and other crew members will also be in it. Swift's family, especially her mom, is also featured in the docuseries, as teased in the trailer.

The first two episodes of The End of an Era will be streaming on Disney+ on December 12. ABC will also feature a preview event of the docuseries on December 12, 8:00 pm ET, but they will only be showing the first episode plus an hour-long presentation of Swift's The Eras Tour: The Final Show film documentary of her last show in The Eras Tour.

Watch Taylor Swift's new docuseries on Disney+. Two episodes will be released on the streamer every week on Fridays until December 26.