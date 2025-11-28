Is Taylor Swift's name dragged again in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal row? New information emerges about Ryan Reynolds' alleged tearful confrontation

Taylor Swift has not commented about the details included in the new legal documents (Image via Getty)

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle has witnessed a new development. New legal documents have now revealed that Taylor Swift was allegedly present during a confrontation that occurred around two years ago, on April 25, 2023, according to People magazine.

The tense confrontation occurred at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's New York City penthouse on April 25, 2023. Reynolds reportedly confronted Baldoni over alleged fat-shaming comments about Lively, leaving the Five Feet Apart director emotional and tearful as he apologized.

According to The Blast, Reynolds allegedly told Baldoni:

“How dare you fu**ing ask about my wife’s weight? What’s wrong with you?”

Taylor Swift had reportedly witnessed everything that happened during the confrontation along with Hugh Jackman. The new court documents claimed that Baldoni used various other methods to allegedly fat-shame Blake Lively. The filings state that Justin allegedly spoke to The Green Lantern star’s trainer, instructing the latter to ensure the actress loses some weight, as stated by The Blast.

The outlet stated that Baldoni spoke about the confrontation with actor Rainn Wilson in January 2024. The alleged text messages featured Justin claiming that the tense moment between him and Ryan was similar to a child being scolded by another individual.

Baldoni also told Wilson that Ryan and Blake were convinced that his fat-shaming comments were true, due to which he was “emotionally paralyzed.” Baldoni additionally claimed that it was something that he had never felt for all these years.

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackson are included among the witnesses with other popular faces

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle is a part of the latter’s allegations against her co-star and Wayfarer Studios, accusing them of s*xual harassment, launching a campaign that impacted her journey in the film industry, and creating an inappropriate environment on the film set.

The trial is scheduled for March next year. With three months remaining before the court proceedings, the list of potential witnesses in the case was revealed earlier this month, according to People magazine.

The court filing includes hundreds of names, including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackson. There are other notable names, such as Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid, Colleen Hoover, Isabela Ferrer, Amber Tamblyn, and more. As of this writing, neither Taylor Swift nor Hugh Jackman has responded to their names reportedly being included in the witnesses list.

Taylor and Blake’s close friendship has also been allegedly affected ever since the former’s name was dragged into the legal matter. According to Reality Tea, Swift and her partner, Travis Kelce, do not have Blake and Ryan Reynolds on their wedding guest list.

An insider for journalist Rob Shuter claimed that Swift does not want any kind of “drama,” adding that Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are expected to be the bridesmaids. However, Taylor has not clarified anything from her side so far.

Taylor Swift initially received a subpoena from Justin Baldoni’s legal team earlier this year, as per People magazine. The latter had alleged in a lawsuit against Blake that Swift reportedly forced him to accept a change made by Lively into the script of It Ends With Us. However, Swift’s spokesperson later dismissed the claims in a statement.

Apart from sharing the screen with Blake, Justin Baldoni also directed It Ends With Us. The romantic drama featured other popular faces like Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar and more.