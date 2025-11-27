The Kardashians season 7: Kim fires back after Kourtney questions her law school journey

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (Image Via Getty)

Kim Kardashian has been shaded by one of her sisters for her law school journey.

This time, it is Kourtney who is questioning Kim’s aspirations.

At the beginning of the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney was seen sympathizing with Kim for “ all the stress” in her life.

Kim shared that there is a lot going on in her life, which is keeping her occupied.

Some of these things were bar exams, the MET ball and the Paris robbery trial.

In her confessional interview, Kourtney opened up and stated:



“I am definitely worried about Kim, she has so much going on that I don’t want her to have an aneurysm, of course.”



Later in the episode, when Kim was doing fitting for the MET, she shared an unusual incident that happened with her.

Kim also revealed that she shared that incident with her family on the family chat, linking it to her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, and her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Kourtney then went on to dismiss her and even discouraged her.

The reality television star was infuriated and clapped back at her sister.

The Kardashians season 7: Kourtney wrote a discouraging message to Kim regarding her bar exams







While Kim was busy with the fitting for the MET Gala along with her team.

She suddenly shares the “craziest” thing that happened.

She went on to say that the previous day her computer crashed and the screen went black.

Kim then stated:



“All of a sudden, my computer, like, fully crashed and went black, and my screen turned into a picture of my dad that I’ve never seen before.”



She further continued and stressed that the picture on her screen is one she has never seen before.

The SKIMS owner then showed the picture of her father that appeared on the screen, which showed a young Robert Kardashian with long hair and a mustache.

Kardashian then stated:



“See the big 213 by my dad. So, I was like this. What does it mean?”



She further continued:



“So, I looked up angel number 213 and it says the angel of guiding you towards your goals and encouraging you in your abilities.”



For those unversed, Kim Kardashian’s father Robert Kardashian was an attorney. He gained recognition on the O.J. Simpson trail, where he posed as Simpson’s defense attorney.

Kim goes on to share that after reading about the meaning she shared the incident on her family group.



She remarked:



“ You want to know what Kourtney’s response was? What do you think it was?”



Her team says that the response would definitely be “something great and positive”.

Kim then revealed:



“ No, it was, I think it’s dad probably saying that you shouldn’t do the bar. You’ve got enough on your plate. You’ve got four kids. And I was like, ‘Huh?’ It’s like, ‘Well, Kourtney, I’m three months away. I am taking it. I don’t want to do it for myself. So, as much as you discourage it, I’m doing it.”



She then clapped back at her sister in the confessional interview where she even went on stating her intention in Japanese, Chinese and even Spanish.



Kim said:



“Kourtney, listen to me. I am a workaholic. I’m everything you think, I am. I am a psycho and I want to learn. And I rather f**king be in law school than sitting home all day. I rather f**king be at law school than doing anything that you could possibly think I would rather be doing. I want to be in law school, okay? I love it. It is my passion. I die for it. How else can i say it to you?”



She concluded the confessional by passionately stating that she “live, breathe for the law school.”

As reported by Page Six in May 2025, Kim received her law degree after six years.

Stay tuned for more such updates.