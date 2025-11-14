The Kardashians: Kim jokes about Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, calling it "TV Gold"

The Kardashian fame Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians, season 7, latest episode premiered on November 13, 2025, on Hulu, saw the Kardashians and Jenners clan continuing to explore their individual lives, evolving relationships, and the challenges of balancing fame with privacy.

In the episode, Kim Kardashian was seen wrapping her last day on the set of All’s Fair and loving the whole main character on set energy, who later opened up about the growing pressure she feels while filming her scripted project, compared with the unpredictable nature of reality TV.

In the middle of that conversation, she made a light-hearted but striking joke about Caitlyn Jenner’s transition becoming TV gold that immediately caught attention.

She explained that the bar for drama had shifted over time, hinting that audiences always expect something intense to be revealed, referencing Caitlyn’s 2015 transition, as she says:

It’s like, what happened to the days when your stepdad turns into a woman? That was TV gold.

Here's what Kim Kardashian said about Caitlyn Jenner on the latest episode of The Kardashians season 7

Kim reflects on the difference between acting and reality TV while working on All’s Fair in the latest episode of The Kardashians season 7.

She admits that scripted projects come with a different kind of pressure, explaining,

There’s definitely a judging meter on you can act, or you’re a bad actress.

She talked about how acting requires audiences to believe in a character, whereas reality television requires viewers to connect with your real personality.

But Kim also touched on the double-edged sword of sharing your private life on camera. She pointed out that when life is peaceful, audiences often lose interest, adding:

If you’re excited that your life is finally together and calm,” she said, “the viewer is p*ssed because it’s finally together and calm.”

Then, she went on to give a context to what she was trying to explain by giving an example of her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner's transition, to a transgender woman in 2015, which made a lot of headlines, putting her in the spotlight, saying that it was TV gold.

The Kardashians have featured the family followed by viewers for nearly two decades, where Kim appears alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, as well as her younger stepsisters Kendall and Kylie, along with their mother Kris Jenner.

Central to their story is Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, who married Kris Jenner in 1991. With that marriage, Caitlyn became step-parent to Kris’s four children from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Together, Kris and Caitlyn then welcomed two daughters: Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

After separating in 2013 and finalising their divorce in 2015, Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in April of that year during a televised interview with Diane Sawyer, later introducing herself as Caitlyn Jenner in her now-iconic Vanity Fair cover.

Despite transitioning, Caitlyn has often spoken about how she prefers her children to call her dad. During her 2019 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, she said,

My kids all call me dad. Kendall asked me first, and I said ‘dad’. I’m your dad, and I’ll always be your dad till the day I die.

She also explained how her daughters refer to her in conversation, adding:

What they’re really good at, which shocks me all the time, is when they’re talking about me, ‘My dad she…’ and it’s tough to change the pronoun in the middle of it. Bruce raised them and Caitlyn is enjoying their life with them.

Kim has spoken many times about the impact of Caitlyn’s transition on both their family and their show. In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, she joked similarly about how the moment gave their reality series more material to work with, saying,

The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!

On Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim called Caitlyn’s transition the hardest thing the family had ever had to face publicly, explaining that:

I think that my mom didn’t know how to handle it. Imagine Kendall and Kylie are like losing their father in their mind. And at that time, Caitlyn wasn’t very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it. So we had lots of different mixed emotions.

Kim described how she and her siblings were learning everything in real time, all while trying to protect their younger sisters and support their mother, who was going through a divorce, and also making sure that they didn't say anything that would offend.

Stay tuned for more updates.