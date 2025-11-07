"I’m terrified out of my mind": Kim Kardashian opens up about alleged assassination plot on 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

In a shocking moment from the newest season of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals that she was allegedly the target of an assassination plot and that the person behind it may have been “someone extremely close” to her.

The revelation comes in a tense preview for Season 7 of the Hulu reality series, where Kim tells her family that private investigators had informed her of a threat to her life.



“I got a call from investigators,” she says in the clip.





“Someone extremely close to me has put a hit out on my life.”



Moments later, she admits,



“I am terrified out of my mind.”



The Kardashians: Inside the new season

The new season of The Kardashians doesn’t shy away from danger.

The teaser shows Kim confiding in her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner who are visibly shaken by her confession.



“Everyone’s kind of on edge,” Kendall admits



While Kylie adds that she once,



“Heard footsteps walking into my room.”



The clip, which also teases Kim’s stress about her upcoming California Bar exam, is the latest in a string of moments where the reality mogul has opened up about fear and vulnerability.

But this time, the stakes are far higher.

According to multiple reports, Kim was told by her private investigators that the alleged hit was orchestrated by someone within her inner circle.

Sources say that the revelation “rattled her to the core” and that she immediately increased her already-tight security team.

According to an insider from RadarOnline,



“Kim hasn’t taken any chances; she’s surrounded by a full security detail 24/7. There are guards at her home, in her car, and even stationed near the kids’ school.”



Kim’s Long History With Security Threats

This isn’t the first time The Kardashians have explored Kim’s complicated relationship with personal safety.

Fans of the show will remember the 2016 Paris robbery, when Kim was held at gunpoint during Fashion Week and robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry.

That traumatic event left her emotionally scarred — and deeply cautious.

After the robbery, Kim famously stopped wearing expensive jewelry in public and moved with a tighter entourage.

When she returned to the red carpet in 2018 wearing Tiffany & Co. diamonds, it marked both a personal and symbolic comeback — a sign that she was trying to reclaim her sense of normalcy, albeit with significantly increased protection.

Now, with an alleged plot targeting her from inside her circle, Kim’s fear has resurfaced. A source said,



“Kim’s been through scary situations before, but this one felt personal because it came from someone close.”



How It Unfolds on The Kardashians

In The Kardashians, cameras capture Kim’s emotional reaction to the news, as well as the toll it takes on her family.

The scene reportedly builds over several episodes with Kim hinting that someone in her orbit may have betrayed her trust.

Though she doesn’t name anyone in the preview, she teases that she may reveal more later in the season: “I know who did it,” she reportedly says in a confessional.

Meanwhile, her sisters rally around her, though they appear equally shaken. Kendall is seen looking stunned, while Kylie quietly listens as Kim describes what she’s learned from investigators.

The footage intercuts these tense family moments with glimpses of Kim studying for the bar exam — underscoring how she’s balancing fear with focus.

This mix of personal vulnerability and control has long defined Kim’s arc on The Kardashians. But with the introduction of an alleged assassination plot, Season 7 marks the darkest turn yet for the series.

Heightened Security and Family Tensions

In response to the reported threat, Kim has increased her security detail even further.

A source close to her says she’s now accompanied by multiple bodyguards wherever she goes, including school drop-offs for her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.



“She’s not taking any chances,” the insider explained. “After everything she’s gone through, she’s not letting her guard down again.”



The fear hasn’t just impacted Kim’s personal life — it’s also shaken her family.

Both Kendall and Kylie are said to have experienced anxiety following the incident, with Kylie admitting on-camera that she’s been hearing noises at night.

The show uses these moments to depict a family that, while accustomed to fame and scrutiny, remains deeply human when confronted with real danger.

From Paris to the present: A pattern of fear

For longtime viewers of The Kardashians, Kim’s newest ordeal feels like part of a haunting pattern.

From the Paris robbery to online harassment and public feuds with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, Kim’s life has been defined by moments that blur the line between fame and threat.

Earlier this year, she reportedly took “extreme protective measures” after Ye’s outbursts on social media, fearing for her children’s safety.

In a 2022 live video, Ye had claimed he would “go get these kids,” prompting Kim to further tighten her home security.

Now, the alleged assassination plot represents the most severe development yet.

It’s not just about an external danger — it’s about betrayal and trust, themes that have always loomed beneath the surface of The Kardashians.

What’s next for Kim and The Kardashians

As The Kardashians continues, viewers can expect the alleged plot to become one of the season’s central storylines.

The show will likely explore who may have been behind it, how Kim discovered the truth and how her family responds in the aftermath.

Beyond the drama, Kim’s story this season may also highlight her resilience — balancing law studies, motherhood and business leadership while facing fear head-on.

For now, Kim’s words remain chillingly clear,



“I’m terrified out of my mind.”



And for the first time in years, it’s not just the cameras watching — it’s the world waiting to find out who she believes wanted her gone.

Stay tuned for more updates.